Invest Qatar And QNB Partner To Offer Tailored Services To Foreign Investors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, and QNB have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for foreign investors entering the Qatari market.

This collaboration is designed to strengthen Qatar's position as a leading investment destination by offering streamlined access to business setup services and customised financial solutions.

This partnership will provide a comprehensive suite of services to foreign investors via the Invest Qatar Gateway, a free digital platform designed to support international companies looking to establish or expand their operations in Qatar.

Through this partnership, investors will benefit from onboarding packages for incoming staff, dedicated account management teams and access to QNB's specialised financial programmes tailored for key sectors in Qatar. QNB will also facilitate the opening of corporate bank accounts within a maximum of three working days, provided all compliance and due diligence requirements are met.

Invest Qatar and QNB will also collaborate on facilitating business connections across their global networks to unlock new investment opportunities. The partnership further includes knowledge exchange initiatives and mutual referrals of companies interested in establishing in Qatar.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar and Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Group.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“We are pleased to partner with QNB on this key milestone, which reflects our ongoing commitment to providing investors with seamless access to the resources and support they need to succeed."

Commenting on this partnership, Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of QNB Group said:“Our strategic collaboration with Invest Qatar marks a significant step in our shared mission to drive economic growth and attract international investment to Qatar. By combining QNB's comprehensive financial expertise with Invest Qatar's dynamic platform, we are streamlining the journey for foreign investors and supporting them every step of the way."