Al Jazeera English Wins Two Overseas Press Club Awards

Doha, Qatar: Two documentaries from Al Jazeera English's Fault Lines' team have been named winners of the 86th Annual Overseas Press Club of America Awards.

The Night Won't End, which tracks the fight for survival of three families in Gaza, won the award for the best TV, video or documentary prize about international affairs, while Children of the Darien Gap about a family fleeing corruption and gang violence in Ecuador, won the best international TV, video, radio, audio or podcast reporting showing a concern for the human condition. The awards were presented at the annual OPC awards dinner in New York on April 17, 2025. The 80-minute The Night Won't End also won a Royal Television Society award this year for its harrowing account of the human cost of war. Judges marvelled at the filmmakers' ability to make such“a cinematically beautiful film” given the complexities of working inside Gaza while it was under Israeli bombardment. High praise was also given for Children of the Darien Gap with judges describing the 25-minute film as“powerful, poignant, and meticulously reported”.

Fault Lines' Executive producer Laila Al-Arian praised both teams, recognising The Night Won't End director Kavitha Chekuru, correspondent Sharif Abdel Kouddous and the entire team for their“investigative journalism and up-close-and-personal storytelling”, along with those who worked on Children of the Darien Gap, inclusive of producer Mark Scialla, correspondent John Holman and editor Adrienne Haspel.

Al Jazeera English's Manager of Investigative Programmes, Rafi Mustafa, stated that these awards are“a testament to the hard work done by the Fault Lines team in telling these critically important stories and providing our viewers with an unvarnished look at the realities faced by people in Gaza and those on the perilous journey through the Darien Gap.”