Qatar Leadership Center Celebrates Graduation Of 12Th Batch

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Chairperson of the Qatar Leadership Center (QLC) H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Than, the Center celebrated the graduation of its 12th batch of 2025, which included 142 national graduates representing various government and private entities in the country.

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 127 participants from the National Leadership Programmes, in addition to 15 graduates from the Executive Master's Programme in Leadership.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, senior officials, faculty members, and the graduates' families, led by H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Than and Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali bin Saoud Al-Thani

In her speech, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Than addressed the role of Qatar Leadership Center in supporting the country's vision towards a knowledge-based economy by establishing a model of ethical and inspirational leadership. She noted that this celebration is not merely an individual honour, but rather an embodiment of a national vision that believes in the importance of building leaders.

She said,“Leadership is not a position; it is an inspiration for others to dream, learn, and work... Qatar believes in you and awaits your creativity.”

She also emphasised the values ​​of leadership, saying,“Leadership is integrity in stance, courage in change, steadfastness in crises, and humility in success.” Sheikha Al Mayassa emphasised that this year's graduates represent an extension of Qatar's development journey, emphasising their role in preserving the country's gains and actively contributing to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

Her Excellency also highlighted the country's achievements in the fields of education, economy, and diplomacy, in addition to its leadership in launching innovative initiatives, as well as Qatar's efforts to empower the Arab voice in the media, arts, and culture to be present and influential on the global stage.