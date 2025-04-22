Data Storage Converter Market Size To Surpass USD 4.98 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Digital Transformation And Demand For Scalable Data Infrastructure | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Data Storage Converter Market is poised for transformative growth, driven by the rapid adoption of digital transformation across industries. Pune, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Converter Market Size Analysis: “ The Data Storage Converter Market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. ”

Get a Sample Report of Data Storage Converter Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ADATA Technology (XPG GAMMIX S70 SSD, ADATA SD700 Portable SSD)

Apacer Technology (Apacer AS340, Apacer 2.5" SSD)

ATTO Technology (ATTO ExpressSAS 12Gb HBA, ATTO ThunderLink USB 3.0)

Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom 9400-16i, Broadcom SAS 9300-8i)

Cypress Semiconductor (Cypress FX3 USB 3.0, Cypress S6J3240B)

Intel Corporation (Intel Optane SSD, Intel 660p Series SSD)

LSI Logic (LSI MegaRAID SAS 9361-8i, LSI 9207-8i SAS)

NXP Semiconductors (NXP TDA998x, NXP i.MX 8M Plus)

ON Semiconductor (ON Semiconductor NAND Flash Controller, ON Semiconductor SSD)

Phison Electronics (Phison PS3110, Phison E12S SSD)

VMware, Inc. (VMware vSAN, VMware vSphere)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (Microchip SSD Controller, Microchip Data Storage Device)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM32 Microcontroller, ST25DV I2C Dynamic NFC Tag)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (Texas Instruments TMS320, Texas Instruments Flash Memory) Analog Devices, Inc. (Analog Devices Flash Memory, ADI Sigma-Delta ADC) Data Storage Converter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.11% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Digital Transformation Drives Demand for Efficient Data Storage Management and Integration Solutions through Storage Converters.

Rising Data Security Standards and Regulatory Compliance Propel Growth in Data Storage Converter Market

The flow cytometry market is expected to see continued growth, with technological advancements, growing clinical applications, and the worldwide focus on personalized medicine all contributing favourably. With the common accessibility of the technique and its amalgamation with advanced data analysis tools, the role of the same in diagnostics and research will strengthen, creating many opportunities for the market players and better patient outcomes in the world.

The U.S. Data Storage Converter Market was valued at USD 0.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.28% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The increasing need for data management solutions as business processes and organizations deal with large volumes of data is the key driver for the growth of this market. Market dynamics are heavily influenced by innovations in data security, along with faster data transfer capabilities and increased storage optimization. Furthermore, increasing regulatory requirements and cost-effective, scalable storage technologies that can fulfill demand in the U.S. are driving businesses towards advanced data storage converters that are required to accelerate the market growth in the region.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Data Storage Converter Market in 2023, While SMEs Set to Surge with Fastest Growth Through 2032

In 2023, Large Enterprises held the largest market share at approximately 68% of revenue, mainly because of their extensive data storage requirements and complex IT infrastructure. These enterprises often have to deal with legacy as well as modern platforms and require ideal converters for seamless integration and optimization. Their robust financial position allows for investment in sophisticated storage technologies.

The SMEs are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 11.66% between 2024 and 2032. This growth is attributed to the rising digitalization of small enterprises that look for low-cost and scalable data storage solutions. Modern storage converters provide flexibility, lower upfront costs, and deployment ease, making them a good fit for this segment.

By Application, Consumer Electronics Dominate Data Storage Converter Market in 2023, While Data Centers Poised for Fastest Growth Ahead

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment drove the largest revenue share (33%) in the market, owing to the growing demand for energy-efficient storage in smartphones, tablets, and other personal devices. Storage Converters are very important here due to the demand for high-speed access, performance, and compatibility with all of your devices.

The Data Centers segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.72% during the forecast period. The surge in cloud computing and data processing needs is driving how data centers improve infrastructure, and storage converters solve the problems of data migration, scalability, and efficiency.

By Type, Mobile Devices Dominate Data Storage Converter Market in 2023, While SoC Designs Set to Accelerate with Highest Growth Rate

In 2023, mobile devices made up 39% of all revenues, thanks to the continued growth of smartphones and tablets. Such devices demand performance optimization (e.g., storage converters) and better storage capacity management.

The system-on-chip (SoC) Designs segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR of 12.41%. The growth of high-performance electronic devices in a compact space will see more and more integrated advanced data storage converters within SoC platforms for IoT and automotive systems that drive the advancement of the future.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Data Storage Converter Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

Data Storage Converter Market Segmentation:

By Type



Mobile Devices

Embedded Systems

Single-Board Computers (SBCs) System-on-Chip (SoC) Designs

By Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application



Consumer Electronics

Data Centers

Enterprise Storage

Automotive Systems Others

North America Dominates Data Storage Converter Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Through 2032

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest market share of about 37% due to its advanced technology infrastructure, extensive data center networks, and high level of digital adoption. In terms of cloud services, big data use, and digital infrastructure, the U.S. and Canada are one step ahead, ensuring strong demand for fast data converters and storage facilities. The concentration of leading tech giants and government-backed digitalization further adds to the market stronghold.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of approximately 12.21% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. Technological transformation is being rushed in emerging economies like China, India, and Japan. A rise in investments in cloud infrastructure, IoT integration, and digital services is driving the demand for data storage converters. The market is anticipated to grow exceptionally rapidly due to the acceleration of digital adoption among industries in the region.

Recent Developments



March 2024 : Apacer launched state-of-the-art industrial storage solutions, featuring WORM drives for embedded security, the world's first lead-free DDR5 memory modules, and the ST180-25 SSD series, all offering enhanced storage capacity and certified with FIPS 140-2 for superior data protection. September 2023 : ADATA unveiled the USB4 SE920 External SSD , a pioneering device with lightning-fast data transfer speeds enabled by USB4 technology. The innovation marks a leap forward in portable storage efficiency, aimed at meeting the needs of high-performance computing environments.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Data Storage Converter Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Data Storage Converter Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

9. Data Storage Converter Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

Autonomous Data Platform Market by 2032

Data Preparation Tools Market Size by 2032

Data Center Blade Server Overview by 2032

Data Processing And Hosting Services Market Growth by 2032

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)