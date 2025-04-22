Socialbox.Biz: Free Tech Assessment For Earth Day

#EarthDay2025, SocialBox

- SocialBox Community Interest CompanyLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SocialBox, a not-for-profit Community Interest Company, has the answer -- Reuse Computers and MacBooks for a Sustainable Future on Earth Day April 22 2025 and beyond.This week for Earth Day 2025, their 'Spring Clean Your IT' initiative collected old, no-longer-needed, yet still-useful MacBooks, laptops, and other tech from offices across London and the UK. The team evaluated what could be reused, enabling businesses to boost their social impact, reduce Scope 3 emissions, and support the SocialBox community-driven mission.Want to get involved? Companies can contact SocialBox today for a free tech assessmentand a chance to elevate their social impact.SocialBox, a tech-focused social enterprise, calls on UK businesses, universities, and individuals to prioritise reusing computers and MacBooks before recycling. With a decade of impact behind us, we're urging partners to reuse and donate with SocialBox old but functional tech to reduce Scope3 emissions, increase social impact and transform lives.This Earth Day, join SocialBox today in rehoming laptops and MacBooks to support homeless individuals, refugees, and olderpeople in need.By partnering with SocialBox, you'll contribute to a greener planet and as a business make more impactbusiness on society.Contact SocialBox today at to be part of this vital movement.Together, let's make every day Earth Day

