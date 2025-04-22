True-Blue Construction Launches Innovative Handyman Service To Address Idaho's Home Repair Backlog

True-Blue Construction Logo

Brick By Brick Home Improvements Targets Affordable Solutions for Small Projects as Housing Stock Ages

MIDDLETON, ID, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Idaho contractor True-Blue Construction announced today the launch of Brick By Brick Home Improvements, a specialized handyman service designed to address the growing backlog of minor home repairs and improvements facing Idaho homeowners. The new service aims to fill a critical gap in the market by providing professional-quality repairs at accessible price points.

The launch comes as Idaho homeowners face increasing difficulty finding qualified professionals for smaller projects, amid the state's ongoing housing boom. Most contractors prioritize more extensive, more profitable renovations and new construction.

"We kept hearing the same story from homeowners across the Treasure Valley," said Robert Carey, owner of True-Blue Construction. "They needed small but important repairs-fixing a leaky faucet, repairing drywall, or installing ceiling fans-but contractors either wouldn't take the job or charged premium prices. Brick By Brick was created specifically to solve this problem with fair pricing and the same professional standards we bring to our larger construction projects."

The new service targets projects typically valued at under $5,000, offering a streamlined booking process and a transparent pricing model. Unlike traditional contractors who may take weeks to schedule small jobs, Brick By Brick promises 72-hour response times for most service requests.

Services offered include plumbing repairs, electrical installations, carpentry, drywall repair, tile work, painting, and outdoor kitchen and patio installations. The company serves Middleton, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, and surrounding areas.

Idaho homeowners can book services through the company's user-friendly website at or by calling 208-807-7611.

About True-Blue Construction

Founded in 2018, True-Blue Construction is an Idaho-based custom home building company specializing in new construction, remodels, and commercial projects throughout the Treasure Valley. With a reputation for quality craftsmanship and transparent business practices, True-Blue has become one of Idaho's most trusted contractors. The company is fully licensed and insured, offering residential and commercial construction services in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, and surrounding areas.

About Brick By Brick Home Improvements

Brick By Brick Home Improvements is a professional handyman service offering affordable, high-quality solutions for small to medium-sized home repair and improvement projects. As a division of True-Blue Construction, Brick By Brick maintains the same standards of excellence while specializing in smaller projects with streamlined scheduling and transparent pricing.

