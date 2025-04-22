403
Award-Winning Excellence: Rixos Al Mairid Clinches Two Titles at What’s On Dubai Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Ras Al Khaimah: In a prestigious celebration of the UAE’s finest in hospitality, dining, and entertainment, the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025 took center stage on April 16, honouring the most outstanding destinations across 38 contested categories. Garnering a record-breaking 100,000+ votes over three months, this year’s edition reaffirmed its status as one of the region’s most credible and people-powered accolades.
Emerging as one of the evening’s highlights, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah earned the prestigious title of “Favourite Staycation – Northern Emirates,” reaffirming its reputation as a premier retreat for both UAE residents and international guests. Set along the stunning Ras Al Khaimah coastline, the resort invites guests to experience barefoot —whether lounging on its serene private beach or unwinding poolside with a refreshing drink in hand. With its well-loved all-inclusive concept, guests can indulge in a variety of cuisines and beverages, all delivered with Turkish-inspired flair and warm, welcoming hospitality.
Additionally, the resort’s acclaimed Orient Restaurant was also “Highly Commended – Favourite Restaurant, Northern Emirates,” highlighting Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah culinary excellence. A favourite among discerning diners, Orient is celebrated for its authentic Turkish flavours, refined ambience, and consistently elevated dining experiences—making it a gastronomic gem in the Northern Emirates.
Mr. Sherif Kasseb, the General Manager of Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, expressed his pride in the recognition, “These awards are a true testament to our team’s passion, commitment, and tireless efforts in delivering unparalleled guest experiences. Being recognized by the very guests we serve is the highest honour we could receive. These wins fuel our determination to continue elevating our staycation and dining experiences in Ras Al Khaimah.”
With breathtaking beachfront views, world-class service, and vibrant entertainment, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah continues to set the standard for luxury hospitality in the Northern Emirates. These accolades not only celebrate the resort’s unwavering dedication but also reflect its mission to create unforgettable memories for every guest, every time.
