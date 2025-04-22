403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUS Introduces Six New Academic Programs
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Sharjah, UAE, 21 April, 2025 – In response to rapidly evolving global needs and national aspirations, and in line with its commitment to educational excellence and impactful research, American University of Sharjah (AUS) is launching five new graduate programs and one undergraduate program.
Starting Fall 2025 and approved by the U’E’s Commission for Academic Accreditation, the new programs include a Master of Arts in Media Studies and Practice, a Master of Arts in Translation, a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering, a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, a PhD in Management and a Bachelor of Science in Data Science.
“The decision to introduce these new programs was driven by our commitment to providing cutting-edge education that aligns with emerging fields and addresses the complex challenges of the f”ture,” said Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at A“S. “We continuously assess the evolving demands of global and national priorities and industry trends. By offering these advanced programs, we aim to equip our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a meaningful impact on society as well as advance research in vital areas. These new offerings will strengthen our academic portfolio and position our graduates as leaders, ready to drive progress and address the challenges of a dynamic global ”andscape.”
In 2024, AUS expanded its academic offerings by introducing several new programs including a PhD in Mathematics, a Master of Science in Machine Learning, a Master of Science in Economics and Policy, a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management, a Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Supply Chain Management.
AUS offers 32 undergraduate majors, 46 undergraduate minor’, 18 master’s degrees and five PhDs through its four colleges: College of Arts and Sciences; College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Engineering, and School of Business Administration. The university ranks among the top three universities in the UAE and among the top 22 percent of ranked universities in the world, positioned in the top 350, according to QS University World Rankings 2025. It has also been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past 10 consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Rankings.
To learn more about AUS’ degree programs, visit
Starting Fall 2025 and approved by the U’E’s Commission for Academic Accreditation, the new programs include a Master of Arts in Media Studies and Practice, a Master of Arts in Translation, a PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering, a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, a PhD in Management and a Bachelor of Science in Data Science.
“The decision to introduce these new programs was driven by our commitment to providing cutting-edge education that aligns with emerging fields and addresses the complex challenges of the f”ture,” said Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost at A“S. “We continuously assess the evolving demands of global and national priorities and industry trends. By offering these advanced programs, we aim to equip our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to make a meaningful impact on society as well as advance research in vital areas. These new offerings will strengthen our academic portfolio and position our graduates as leaders, ready to drive progress and address the challenges of a dynamic global ”andscape.”
In 2024, AUS expanded its academic offerings by introducing several new programs including a PhD in Mathematics, a Master of Science in Machine Learning, a Master of Science in Economics and Policy, a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering, a Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management, a Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Supply Chain Management.
AUS offers 32 undergraduate majors, 46 undergraduate minor’, 18 master’s degrees and five PhDs through its four colleges: College of Arts and Sciences; College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Engineering, and School of Business Administration. The university ranks among the top three universities in the UAE and among the top 22 percent of ranked universities in the world, positioned in the top 350, according to QS University World Rankings 2025. It has also been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past 10 consecutive years by QS Arab Region University Rankings.
To learn more about AUS’ degree programs, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment