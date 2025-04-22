403
All-new MG ZS Transformed into a Manga-inspired Masterpiece at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2025
(MENAFN- Performance Communications) 21 April 2025), MG Motor Middle East has made a bold artistic statement at Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2025 as the official Automotive Sponsor, with an eye-catching, first-of-its-kind collaboration. Renowned Indonesian illustrator Hendry Prasetya was commissioned by the British-born brand to transform the all-new MG ZS into a rolling Manga-inspired artwork live on-site.
Prasetya, best known for his work on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Robotech, applied his signature Japanese comic style to the ZS, turning the compact SUV into an eye-catching art installation. The final design, a drawing which reflects the unity of man and machine, attracted crowds throughout the weekend, sparking conversation and significant interest from fans and fellow creators.
Commenting on the artwork, Prasetya said: “I’ve illustrated on paper, screens, even walls but never a car. The MG ZS gave me a whole new kind of canvas. There’s something exciting about blending machinery with imagination.”
