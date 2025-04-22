403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LONG-TIME DONALD TRUMP ALLY PETER TICKTIN TO BE GUEST SPEAKER AT HILLSBOROUGH LINCOLN DAY DINNER
(MENAFN- TransMedia Group) Deerfield Beach, FL, (Apr. 21, 2025)- Hillsborough County GOP’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner has announced its guest speaker- The Ticktin Law Group Founder Peter Ticktin, long-time friend of President Donald Trump and experienced attorney protecting America’s future at the highest court.
“As our nation undergoes incredible change everyday, we must keep the momentum going,” stated Ticktin, who has known the President since both men were teenagers at the New York Military Academy. “This upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together in support of not only President Trump, but our GOP leaders who are guiding us back onto our rightful path.”
Scheduled for May 3rd, the dinner will also welcome keynote speaker Senator Ashley Moody while raising necessary funds to support GOP candidates, forwarding the values of patriotism, fellowship, and inspiration while backing state and national goals benefitting citizens.
Ticktin will be speaking about his decades-long friendship with the President, as well as the importance of Donald Trump’s newest initiatives strengthening our nation’s military.
Additionally, Peter Ticktin will be shining light on his recent Amicus Brief filed in the Supreme Court alongside the American Rights Alliance, a move that is preserving the work of the President’s Executive Order tackling deportation of illegal aliens to El Salvador in the interest of National Security.
“As our nation undergoes incredible change everyday, we must keep the momentum going,” stated Ticktin, who has known the President since both men were teenagers at the New York Military Academy. “This upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner is an incredible opportunity for our community to come together in support of not only President Trump, but our GOP leaders who are guiding us back onto our rightful path.”
Scheduled for May 3rd, the dinner will also welcome keynote speaker Senator Ashley Moody while raising necessary funds to support GOP candidates, forwarding the values of patriotism, fellowship, and inspiration while backing state and national goals benefitting citizens.
Ticktin will be speaking about his decades-long friendship with the President, as well as the importance of Donald Trump’s newest initiatives strengthening our nation’s military.
Additionally, Peter Ticktin will be shining light on his recent Amicus Brief filed in the Supreme Court alongside the American Rights Alliance, a move that is preserving the work of the President’s Executive Order tackling deportation of illegal aliens to El Salvador in the interest of National Security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment