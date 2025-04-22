403
Putin assures termination of Easter truce
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the end of a 30-hour unilateral Easter ceasefire, resuming military actions against Ukrainian forces. He criticized Ukraine's response to the truce, asserting that it reflected Kiev's rejection of peace initiatives. Putin had ordered Russian forces to only engage in defensive actions during the temporary halt in hostilities, which was announced on Saturday.
Speaking on Monday, Putin emphasized Russia’s commitment to peace by initiating the ceasefire, particularly during the Easter period, but he claimed that Ukraine’s reaction was dismissive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had labeled the ceasefire proposal a disingenuous move, with Putin suggesting that external influences likely guided Ukraine’s quick dismissal of the initiative.
Putin noted that while there was a decrease in fighting during the truce, hostilities did not cease entirely. He also responded to Ukrainian allegations regarding Russian long-range strikes on civilian sites, defending the attacks by claiming that Ukrainian authorities were using civilian buildings for military purposes. One such example cited by Putin was a strike on a congress center in Sumy, which he claimed was being used by Ukrainian military personnel involved in criminal activities.
Russia continues to regard any military gatherings within civilian structures as legitimate military targets.
