Putin endorses main treaty with Iran
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially enacted a major treaty with Iran, following its approval by the Russian parliament. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, originally signed with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in January, was formally ratified on Monday.
The agreement outlines a broad commitment to strengthening cooperation in key areas such as national security, peaceful nuclear development, and coordinated resistance against unilateral sanctions imposed by outside powers. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently highlighted that the deal was finalized despite mounting global tensions and external pressure aimed at derailing it.
The treaty comes at a time of heightened strain between Iran and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has recently threatened military action unless Iran agrees to significantly limit its nuclear program to prevent any possibility of weaponization—an accusation Tehran firmly denies.
Efforts to revive diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran have been ongoing, with indirect talks taking place in Oman and Italy. These discussions seek to revive elements of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a landmark deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. The agreement collapsed after Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2018, labeling it a “disaster” in line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criticisms.
American officials have proposed a new arrangement requiring Iran to either dismantle its enriched uranium stockpile or relocate it—potentially to Russia—according to The Guardian. For its part, Iran is demanding strong guarantees that the U.S. cannot again unilaterally abandon the deal without consequences.
Russia has long played a key role in Iran’s civilian nuclear development, particularly through its involvement in the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Initially begun by German companies before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the project was revived in the 1990s under the supervision of Russia’s state nuclear agency, Rosatom. The first unit became operational in 2011, and construction on additional reactors continues, with Units 2 and 3 now reported to be 17% complete.
