KGI Financial Joins Global Earth Hour Initiative Angelo Koo Calls on Financial Industry to Strive for a Green future

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KGI Financial is committed to environmental sustainability. Since 2015, KGI Financial has continuously participated in Earth Hour for ten consecutive years, in collaboration with its subsidiaries, including KGI Bank, KGI Life, KGI Securities, KGI SITE, and CDIB Capital Group, across 143 business locations. This initiative is a tangible demonstration of the group's support for the world's largest annual energy-saving event.The Earth Hour campaign, initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Sydney in 2007, has grown into a global spontaneous carbon reduction movement. Held on the last Saturday of March each year, Earth Hour encourages people and institutions to switch off unnecessary electrical devices from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time as a call to action in response to global climate change. The movement aims to raise awareness about people's power and responsibility in making a difference in the world, regardless of age, class, and background.The KGI Financial joined the global effort from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on March 23 this year by turning off the exterior lighting and non-essential lighting equipment in all its locations across Taiwan. In addition to continuing to support Earth Hour, KGI Financial is also advancing its low-carbon and sustainable vision by implementing green operations. This includes various decarbonization measures and renewable energy procurement projects, aiming to promote the recycling of water resources and waste.Its subsidiaries continue to create innovative products and services that bring positive impacts to the environment, society, and people. In line with KGI Financial 's sustainable finance objectives, CDIB Capital Group (CDIB) achieved in 2022 the full exclusion of coal and mining industries from its proprietary fund's investment portfolio, and is gradually reducing investments in unconventional oil and gas companies. The company is actively engaged in the development of products, technologies or business models for renewable energy, energy storage, energy conservation, carbon reduction, environmental purification, and circular economy, including waste treatment and wastewater management. Angelo Koo , Chairman of CDIB, stated that the company will continue to uphold its "decarbonization commitment" and actively pursue sustainable investment, while assisting businesses in their ESG transformation and enhancing green investment.Angelo Koo stressed that Taiwan is at a critical juncture in its energy transition, and companies should actively seek more solutions to reduce carbon emissions. He hopes to work together with all partners to drive environmental protection and green transformation initiatives, contributing to global carbon reduction efforts and leaving a better future for the next generation.KGI Financial is also inviting the public to join and support the climate action through its official website and social media platforms, raising public awareness about the importance of protecting the earth and integrating energy-saving and eco-friendly principles into their daily activities.

