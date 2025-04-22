403
Pentagon criticizes ‘Trump-hating’ NYT due to Hegseth chat allegation
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has strongly denied a New York Times report claiming that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive military details about strikes on Houthi forces in Yemen with close family and associates through a private Signal chat group.
The report, published Sunday, alleged that Hegseth had a second private messaging group that included his wife, Jennifer Rauchet Hegseth, his brother, his attorney, and other close confidants. According to unnamed sources, Hegseth allegedly posted flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornet jets involved in the March 18 attacks against Houthi targets in both Signal groups.
These allegations are part of the broader "Signalgate" controversy that began in late March, after The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, gained access to a Signal group where senior officials in Donald Trump’s administration had reportedly discussed military operations.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell responded on X (formerly Twitter), accusing the New York Times of trying to revive a baseless story fueled by political bias. He claimed the article was based solely on statements from recently dismissed staff with personal motives to harm Hegseth and President Trump’s administration.
“There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many times the media tries to twist it,” Parnell emphasized, also accusing the press of targeting those loyal to Trump.
Top Democrats reacted strongly to the report. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded Hegseth's resignation, saying his actions endangered lives. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois went further, calling Hegseth a “threat to national security” and accused Trump of enabling him by refusing to take action.
Similar demands were made during the initial Signalgate fallout, but Trump has remained firm, defending both Hegseth and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz—who had mistakenly added Goldberg to the original Signal group. “I do not fire people because of fake news and witch hunts,” Trump stated.
