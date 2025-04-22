MIMARU Unveils Japan's First Free Trilingual Accessible Travel Guide -- Milestone Toward Truly Inclusive Tourism

TOKYO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., the operator of the apartment-hotel brand MIMARU, has teamed with Arukikata Co., Ltd., the company behind Japan's iconic travel guide series, Chikyu no Arukikata (Globe-Trotter Travel Guidebook), which covers over 160 countries, and the Good Luck Trip platform for international visitors to Japan. As approximately 16% of the world's population lives with some form of disability (WHO, 2023), together, they have started Japan's first free trilingual accessible travel guide (English, Traditional Chinese, Japanese).

The guide is available in print at all MIMARU locations and online via the official website starting April 21, 2025, helping ensure that even just one more traveler feels confident and inspired to explore Japan.

MIMARU official website:

Good Luck Trip:

The guide features accessible facilities and travel routes in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, offering a visually engaging and informative experience. Unlike typical overseas travel guides, it adopts a uniquely Japanese style -- filled with personal travel columns and vibrant photos -- that invites readers to discover Japan in a more inclusive and thoughtful way.

Images1:

Download the digital guide (English & Traditional Chinese): manual/accessible-tourism-guide

Note: A digital version is also available and may be freely used, shared, or distributed to help more travelers discover accessible ways to enjoy Japan.

Supporting a More Inclusive Future

This collaboration is part of MIMARU's broader efforts to make travel more inclusive. Built on three key initiatives -- Diversity of people and work styles, Connections with guests and local communities, and Environmental consideration -- MIMARU fosters a welcoming hospitality environment for all. These initiatives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11, promoting inclusive, safe, and sustainable cities.

Every MIMARU room includes a kitchen and spacious living area -- ideal for families, groups, and travelers with diverse needs. Staff are trained in universal manners, and the brand works with accessibility experts to continually improve services.

While urban areas have made progress, accessible travel information remains scarce. This guide helps bridge that gap by offering practical, easy-to-follow information on barrier-free facilities, transit routes, and accessible travel across Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto. It was created to empower more travelers to say, "I deserve this journey. Now, it's my turn to explore."

Learn more about MIMARU's accessibility initiatives:

news/accessible-tourism/

Explore the Highlights -- 16-Page Guide with QR Codes for Updates

Enjoy Japan's seasonal beauty all year roundMust-explore destinations along Japan's iconic travel routeArea guides with barrier-free access info (Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka)Practical tips for accessible travel in Japan, covering barrier-free transportation, key organizations, and helpful resourcesIntroduction to MIMARU's unique apartment-style locations and its activities related to accessible tourism

Images2:

For each picture, please visit the link below:

SOURCE Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

