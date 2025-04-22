Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-04-22 02:15:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
22 April 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 17 April 2025 it had purchased a total of 20,547 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 20,547 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 435.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 431.80p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 433.88p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 367,439,599 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 367,439,599.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
17-04-2025 14:45:13 GBp 182 434.80 XLON xHaN3fEI7S1
17-04-2025 14:45:13 GBp 307 435.00 XLON xHaN3fEI7S3
17-04-2025 14:45:13 GBp 307 435.00 XLON xHaN3fEI7VY
17-04-2025 14:35:38 GBp 272 434.00 XLON xHaN3fEI839
17-04-2025 14:35:38 GBp 115 434.00 XLON xHaN3fEI83B
17-04-2025 14:33:29 GBp 278 433.40 XLON xHaN3fEJt5B
17-04-2025 14:33:29 GBp 441 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEJt5E
17-04-2025 14:31:35 GBp 208 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEJoja
17-04-2025 14:25:04 GBp 434 433.80 XLON xHaN3fEJyGt
17-04-2025 14:25:04 GBp 275 434.00 XLON xHaN3fEJyG@
17-04-2025 14:25:04 GBp 159 434.00 XLON xHaN3fEJyG0
17-04-2025 14:24:25 GBp 299 434.40 XLON xHaN3fEJzu$
17-04-2025 14:24:25 GBp 190 434.20 XLON xHaN3fEJzuz
17-04-2025 14:16:01 GBp 188 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEJdBa
17-04-2025 14:16:00 GBp 222 433.80 XLON xHaN3fEJdAv
17-04-2025 14:05:10 GBp 108 433.40 XLON xHaN3fEJiLC
17-04-2025 14:05:10 GBp 92 433.40 XLON xHaN3fEJiLE
17-04-2025 13:58:27 GBp 14 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEJM1c
17-04-2025 13:58:27 GBp 237 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEJM1e
17-04-2025 13:56:14 GBp 25 434.00 XLON xHaN3fEJKzS
17-04-2025 13:56:14 GBp 263 434.00 XLON xHaN3fEJKzU
17-04-2025 13:56:14 GBp 404 434.20 XLON xHaN3fEJKyW
17-04-2025 13:54:05 GBp 293 434.60 XLON xHaN3fEJIyq
17-04-2025 13:54:04 GBp 99 434.40 XLON xHaN3fEJIy4
17-04-2025 13:54:04 GBp 100 434.40 XLON xHaN3fEJIy6
17-04-2025 13:54:04 GBp 290 434.60 XLON xHaN3fEJIyV
17-04-2025 13:33:52 GBp 360 434.40 XLON xHaN3fEJ51c
17-04-2025 13:33:52 GBp 73 434.40 XLON xHaN3fEJ51e
17-04-2025 13:29:39 GBp 290 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEJ0Kj
17-04-2025 13:29:39 GBp 188 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEJ0Kk
17-04-2025 13:17:40 GBp 434 433.80 XLON xHaN3fEJ8jb
17-04-2025 13:04:15 GBp 220 434.80 XLON xHaN3fECn@q
17-04-2025 13:04:15 GBp 287 435.00 XLON xHaN3fECn@s
17-04-2025 12:54:28 GBp 224 434.20 XLON xHaN3fECuDN
17-04-2025 12:53:55 GBp 257 434.20 XLON xHaN3fECvdD
17-04-2025 12:50:22 GBp 292 434.20 XLON xHaN3fECdYr
17-04-2025 12:35:47 GBp 143 433.80 XLON xHaN3fECl0N
17-04-2025 12:35:47 GBp 208 434.00 XLON xHaN3fECl0P
17-04-2025 12:33:40 GBp 414 434.00 XLON xHaN3fECjbO
17-04-2025 12:30:21 GBp 355 434.20 XLON xHaN3fEChZt
17-04-2025 12:11:51 GBp 2 434.40 XLON xHaN3fECHTL
17-04-2025 12:11:51 GBp 194 434.40 XLON xHaN3fECHTN
17-04-2025 12:11:51 GBp 298 434.40 XLON xHaN3fECHTP
17-04-2025 11:55:33 GBp 252 434.40 XLON xHaN3fEC53P
17-04-2025 11:55:33 GBp 365 434.60 XLON xHaN3fEC53R
17-04-2025 11:47:27 GBp 179 433.80 XLON xHaN3fECFxo
17-04-2025 11:47:22 GBp 199 434.00 XLON xHaN3fECFw5
17-04-2025 11:47:22 GBp 290 434.20 XLON xHaN3fECFw6
17-04-2025 11:37:38 GBp 70 433.80 XLON xHaN3fEDsfz
17-04-2025 11:21:22 GBp 134 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEDzbC
17-04-2025 11:17:57 GBp 212 433.80 XLON xHaN3fEDxJi
17-04-2025 11:12:31 GBp 192 434.20 XLON xHaN3fEDaL3
17-04-2025 11:12:30 GBp 111 434.20 XLON xHaN3fEDaIi
17-04-2025 11:12:30 GBp 150 434.20 XLON xHaN3fEDaIk
17-04-2025 11:08:19 GBp 387 434.40 XLON xHaN3fEDZOA
17-04-2025 11:08:18 GBp 866 434.80 XLON xHaN3fEDZRX
17-04-2025 11:08:18 GBp 199 434.60 XLON xHaN3fEDZRd
17-04-2025 11:08:18 GBp 199 434.80 XLON xHaN3fEDZRf
17-04-2025 11:08:08 GBp 290 435.00 XLON xHaN3fEDWcF
17-04-2025 10:39:21 GBp 186 433.80 XLON xHaN3fED5rW
17-04-2025 10:39:21 GBp 211 433.80 XLON xHaN3fED5rc
17-04-2025 10:31:58 GBp 179 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEDFzA
17-04-2025 10:26:36 GBp 149 433.80 XLON xHaN3fEDBog
17-04-2025 10:26:06 GBp 217 434.00 XLON xHaN3fEDBN1
17-04-2025 10:26:06 GBp 447 434.20 XLON xHaN3fEDBNH
17-04-2025 10:13:20 GBp 193 431.80 XLON xHaN3fEEzlg
17-04-2025 10:08:59 GBp 296 431.80 XLON xHaN3fEEuAr
17-04-2025 10:05:44 GBp 313 432.20 XLON xHaN3fEEdEP
17-04-2025 10:05:44 GBp 466 432.40 XLON xHaN3fEEdER
17-04-2025 09:55:41 GBp 245 432.40 XLON xHaN3fEEiCS
17-04-2025 09:48:34 GBp 168 432.40 XLON xHaN3fEENDy
17-04-2025 09:45:12 GBp 180 432.60 XLON xHaN3fEEJfd
17-04-2025 09:45:11 GBp 210 432.80 XLON xHaN3fEEJhf
17-04-2025 09:45:11 GBp 49 432.80 XLON xHaN3fEEJhh
17-04-2025 09:40:19 GBp 241 433.00 XLON xHaN3fEEVeP
17-04-2025 09:33:36 GBp 222 432.80 XLON xHaN3fEEP1P
17-04-2025 09:33:35 GBp 303 433.20 XLON xHaN3fEEP3F
17-04-2025 09:33:35 GBp 199 433.40 XLON xHaN3fEEP3O
17-04-2025 09:33:35 GBp 290 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEEP2X
17-04-2025 09:30:39 GBp 224 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEE4gR
17-04-2025 09:30:39 GBp 66 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEE4gT
17-04-2025 09:21:00 GBp 138 433.40 XLON xHaN3fEEC2K
17-04-2025 09:21:00 GBp 76 433.40 XLON xHaN3fEEC2M
17-04-2025 09:19:29 GBp 213 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEEAr3
17-04-2025 09:19:29 GBp 226 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEEAr9
17-04-2025 09:19:29 GBp 230 433.60 XLON xHaN3fEEArB
17-04-2025 09:18:38 GBp 290 433.80 XLON xHaN3fEEAO3
17-04-2025 09:08:23 GBp 88 433.00 XLON xHaN3fEFmol
17-04-2025 09:08:23 GBp 96 433.00 XLON xHaN3fEFmon

MENAFN22042025004107003653ID1109456109

