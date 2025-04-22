MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORION CORPORATIONINVESTOR NEWS22 APRIL 2025 at 9.00 EEST



Invitation to Orion's Capital Markets Day on 22 May 2025

Orion invites analysts, institutional investors, bankers and media representatives to its Capital Markets Day on Thursday 22 May 2025. The event will be held at Event Venue Eliel, at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki, Finland.

During the afternoon, Orion's President & CEO, Liisa Hurme, CFO René Lindell, and other members of the Executive Management Board will discuss Orion's growth strategy, financial objectives and businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event.

Anyone can follow the event via a live webcast at starting at 13.00 EEST. The recording of the event will be available at the same address shortly after the event.

The presentation materials will be available on Orion's website in the morning on 22 May 2025. The language of the event and the materials is English.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event. Questions can also be submitted via webcast.

Agenda of Orion's Capital Markets Day 2025

12:45 EEST Registration

13:00 EEST The event and webcast begins

13:05 EEST Presentations



Liisa Hurme, President and CEO

Outi Vaarala, Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicines and Research & Development

Hao Pan, Executive Vice President, Branded Products Q&A

BREAK



Satu Ahomäki, Executive Vice President, Generics and Consumer Health

Niclas Lindstedt, Executive Vice President, Animal Health

René Lindell, CFO Q&A

16:30 EEST Event ends

The program is subject to change. A more detailed agenda will be available at: closer to the event.

Registration

In order to attend the event at the venue, please register at by 15 May 2025 at the latest. The number of seats is limited, and seats will be filled in order of registration.



Contact person :

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher :

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland





Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.