Akshay Oberoi: ‘Laal Rang’ Might Not Have Created Box-Office Ripples, But It Left A Mark

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) As 'Laal Rang' turned nine in Hindi cinema on Tuesday, actor Akshay Oberoi took a moment of reflection and said that the film might not have created box-office ripples, but it certainly left a mark in the heart.

Expressing his emotions on the film's anniversary, Akshay Oberoi shared "It's been nine years since Laal Rang released, and I feel immensely grateful that the film is finally getting the recognition it always deserved.”

He shared that working with Randeep Hooda was of great learning to him.

“It's trending on social media, fans are tagging me, revisiting scenes, and sending love, it's overwhelming and heartwarming. Working with Randeep was a huge learning curve for me.”

Directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal, Laal Rang was a gritty, offbeat film that explored the dark underbelly of blood theft in Haryana.

Speaking on how Laal Rang shaped his career, Akshay added "I consider myself lucky that Laal Rang came into my life at such an early stage in my career. It gave me a chance to be part of something unconventional and meaningful. The film might not have created box office ripples back then, but it certainly left a mark on the hearts of those who watched it.

“Also Syed Ahmad Afzal had a unique and fearless voice as a filmmaker. His vision turned a dark subject into an emotionally rich and layered narrative,” he added.

Laal Rang released in 2016. The black comedy crime drama film also stars Piaa Bajpai in the lead roles.

Set in Haryana, the film depicts the theft of blood from blood banks and how the lives of two friends involved in the trade get affected. It told the story of Rajesh, who joins hands with Shankar, who runs an illegal business, to earn money and impress his girlfriend.