Qatar Social Work Foundation, Centers Welcome Amir's Decision Establishing Rawda Award

QNA

Doha: The Qatar Social Work Foundation and its affiliated centers have welcomed the Amiri Decision No. 16 of 2025, establishing the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work.

This award represents a qualitative milestone in the journey of community development and a step that reflects the wise leadership's commitment to instilling a culture of excellence and innovation in the social sector and motivating various stakeholders to contribute to achieving sustainable development in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The award embodies a national trend that promotes the value of social work by honouring outstanding models in the fields of individuals, families, non-profit organisations, the private sector, and the media, through three categories of recognition, including the Rawda Award, the shield of excellence, and a certificate of appreciation.

Acting CEO of the Qatar Social Work Foundation, Khalid bin Mohammed Al Kuwari emphasised that the award reflects a strategic vision based on investing in people and society. He underscored that it is not merely a symbolic honour, but rather a national platform that enables everyone to transform ideas into impactful and sustainable initiatives that enhance the culture of institutional social work embraced by the state.

He explained that the foundation, with all its centers, will work in an integrated manner to support the award and achieve its goals by providing an environment that encourages innovation and expanding partnerships with various sectors to activate positive impact and enhance community cohesion.

CEO of Social Development Center (Nama) Ghanim bin Salah Al Ali emphasised that the award is a natural extension of the center's mission to empower youth and promote a culture of initiative. He noted that effective partnerships and investment in young talent will contribute to achieving the award's objectives and developing community initiatives that serve the nation.

Executive Director of Al Shafallah Center, Maryam Saif Al Suwaidi pointed out that the award embodies true appreciation for the efforts of those working in the sector to support and empower people with disabilities, and serves as an incentive to continue innovating and improving the quality of services.

Executive Director of the Family Counseling Center (Wifaq), Eng. Jabr Rashid Al Nuaimi emphasised that the award embodies Qatar's commitment to strengthening family cohesion and considering the family a key focus of national development.

Executive Director of Dreama Center, Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed Al-Thani expressed her appreciation for the award, describing it as a qualitative leap that embodies H H the Amir's vision to support orphaned children and promote the values ​​of solidarity. She emphasised that the award will serve as an incentive to develop orphan integration programmes and achieve the highest standards of care. Executive Director of the Ehsan Center, Manal Ahmed Al Mannai pointed out that the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work embodies the vision of H H the Amir and enhances the deserved appreciation for the elderly, with their expertise and authentic values.

Acting Executive Director of the Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (AMAN), Fadal Mohammed Al Kaabi emphasised that the decision to establish the Rawda Award for Excellence in Social Work represents a qualitative step towards enhancing the culture of social work in the State of Qatar.