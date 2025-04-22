International Edition Of Samla Race, 100Km Non-Stop Endurance Challenge, Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Visit Qatar has collaborated with Samla Race to introduce the international edition of the Samla Race.

Scheduled for January 24, 2026, the 100km nonstop, point-to-point endurance challenge is set to be bigger, with talents from all over the world competing for the combined prize money of $300,000.

The gruelling multi-stage race combines four challenging disciplines: 3km swimming, 49km running, 44km mountain biking, and 4km kayaking, designed to test the participants' stamina and skill. The race is open to both male and female competitors from around the globe.

Katara Hospitality will serve as the official hospitality partner of Qatar's most challenging endurance race, ensuring an outstanding experience that embodies the essence of local hospitality.

As the primary sponsor of the international edition, Visit Qatar underscores its commitment to sports tourism and solidifies its reputation as a premier global destination for major international sporting events.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi said,“Our partnership with Samla International Race underscores Visit Qatar's ongoing commitment to positioning Qatar as a premier global destination for major international sporting events."

“The launch of the international edition of this race marks a significant milestone not only in elevating Qatar's profile in sports tourism but in showcasing an authentic Qatari initiative that has demonstrated excellence at the local level and now steps confidently onto the global stage. It also reflects the strength of Qatar's world-class infrastructure and the creativity embedded in its sporting culture. We are proud to be the main partner of an event that embodies both the spirit of challenge and the innovation that defines Qatar's approach to sport and tourism development.”



CEO of the Samla Organizing Committee Azzam Al Mannai said,“We take pride in organising the international edition of the Samla Race, through which we welcome elite athletes from around the world to Qatar. The event serves as a platform for fair competition, cultural exchange, and a truly holistic sporting experience. We extend our sincere gratitude to Visit Qatar, the official sponsor, for their generous support of this edition, and we greatly appreciate the role of all official sponsors in contributing to the success of this exceptional sporting event.”

Registration is available through the official Samla Race website, where a comprehensive guide with rules and instructions can be found. The race is open to all nationalities and genders aged 18 and above. The first-place winner in each category will receive $50,000, while the second and third places will be awarded $30,000 and $20,000 respectively. Competitors placing fourth to tenth will receive prizes ranging from $10,000 to $4,000, depending on their ranking.

Meanwhile, Valentí Sanjuan, a journalist, ultra-athlete, storyteller, and passionate explorer who has encountered volcanoes, deserts, and some of the most challenging races globally, has been appointed as the race's Ambassador, enhancing the event's prestige.