Georgetown Student Wilbert Fils Pierre-Louis Advances Cultural Diplomacy On Global Stage

Doha, Qatar: When Wilbert Fils Pierre-Louis stepped onto the stage in Havana at the 'International Seminar on Cultural Diplomacy,' he wasn't just presenting a paper; he was carrying Haiti's legacy and Georgetown University in Qatar's commitment to global citizenship.

A third-year student of International Affairs at GU-Q, Wilbert travelled to Cuba to participate in the diplomacy seminar hosted by the Instituto Superior de Relaciones Internacionales (ISRI), Cuba's premier diplomatic academy. His paper,“Beyond Borders: Haiti's Cultural Diplomacy and Its Global Impact,” was among a select few accepted for presentation.

“I felt like I was representing more than myself,” Wilbert said.“I was speaking on behalf of a country often misrepresented, and a university that pushes students to think beyond boundaries.”

In his presentation, Wilbert argued that Haiti's revolutionary history, rich artistic heritage, and vibrant diaspora are untapped resources in reshaping the country's global image, proposing a model for Haiti to leverage cultural assets as a tool for strategic diplomacy.

Wilbert's insights and passion for cultural diplomacy also caught the attention of national media. During the seminar, he was interviewed by Cubavisión Internacional, one of Cuba's leading international television channels. His comments, broadcast across the region, touched on the growing role of emerging technologies like AI in shaping global narratives and strengthening soft power.

“It was surreal,” Wilbert reflected.“To be asked to speak on Cuban national TV showed me that ideas matter, even across languages and systems.”