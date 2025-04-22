Damage Reported As Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched drone attacks at Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, damaging a power line, residential buildings, and vehicles.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continued attacking Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. The town of Nikopol and Marhanets community were hit,” Lysak stated.

According to him, an administrative building, three private houses, and a power line were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, Mezhova community was also targeted. A drone strike set a car on fire and damaged a private home and an outbuilding.

Fortunately, no civilians were injured, Lysak emphasized.

Three people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged as Russians attack

He also informed that the East Air Command units successfully destroyed two Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk region.

As previously reported, on April 21, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.