403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 34 Cents To USD 70.94 Pb
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 34 cents to USD 70.94 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 70.60 per barrel last Thursday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday.
At the global level, the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went down by USD 1.70 and USD 1.60 respectively, settling each at USD 66.26 per barrel and USD 63.08 pb. (end)
km
At the global level, the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went down by USD 1.70 and USD 1.60 respectively, settling each at USD 66.26 per barrel and USD 63.08 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment