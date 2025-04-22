Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Textmagic AS Votes Of The Shareholders


2025-04-22 02:00:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The management board of TextMagic AS proposed to the shareholders to adopt a resolution without convening a general meeting. The notice was published on April 4, 2025 in the stock exchange information system of Nasdaq Tallinn and on the same day on the Company's website and in the newspaper“Eesti Päevaleht”.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote was fixed on April 14, 2025 at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system and the voting took place in the period April 4, 2025 - April 21, 2025. A total of 2 shareholders of the Company, whose shares represent 7,362,089 votes, representing a total of 85.51% of the votes, casted their votes on time, i.e. by April 21, 2025 at 12:00 (GMT +3). If a shareholder abstained, he/she was deemed to have voted against the resolution.

The shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolutions on April 21, 2025 pursuant to the procedure provided for in § 2991 of the Commercial Code without convening a general meeting:

  • Approval of the audited annual report of 2024 of the Company

    The Supervisory Board's and Management Board's proposal and draft resolution:

    To approve the audited annual report of 2024 of the Company.

    7,362,089 votes of the shareholders voted in favour, i.e. 85.51 % of the votes.

  • Profit Distribution Proposal

    The Supervisory Board's and Management Board's proposal and draft resolution:

    The net profit of the Company for the 2024 financial year is 2,053,000 euros. No payments to shareholders or allocations to reserve capital or other reserves prescribed by law or the Articles of Association will be made.

    7,362,056 votes of the shareholders voted in favour, i.e. 85.51 % of the votes.

    The record of voting is attached to this announcement.

    Priit Vaikmaa
    TextMagic AS CEO
    Attachment

    • TextMagic AS_21.04.2025 koosoleku protokoll_record of voting

    MENAFN22042025004107003653ID1109456057


