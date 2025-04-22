Salam Taiwan Ambassador Nabila Razali Said Taiwan Is More Than Ready To Welcome More Muslim Tourists

Nabila Interacting with Audiences during MATTA Fair 2025

Taiwan Pavilion Group Photo with Nabila Razali

Nabila Razali and Director Abe Chou Interview Session

Nabila Razali, Elcah Hasha, and Bajilah Featured in the April MATTA Fair 2025 Taiwan Pavilion to promote Taiwan Halal Travel, shared itinerary and experiences.

- Nabila RazaliKUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Taiwan's positioning as a Muslim-friendly travel destination received strong attention at MATTA Fair 2025. The Salam Taiwan campaign , held at the Taiwan Pavilion, combined cultural showcases and celebrity-led storytelling to promote the country's inclusive offerings.Malaysian singer Nabila Razali was featured on Day 2 of the event. She performed her hit songs“Pematah Hati” and“Raya Mana”, drawing large crowds. Her message about halal convenience in Taiwan resonated deeply with the audience. Her live interaction session included a“Follow My Day” lucky draw, where fans received Taiwan travel kits, merchandise, and discounted travel packages. Many attendees joined the contest live and through social media.The Taiwan Pavilion delivered fresh energy daily, with a strong influencer-led program that highlighted Taiwan's diverse experiences-all through a Muslim traveler's lens.Day 1: Urban Escapes with Elcah HashaThe campaign opened with lifestyle influencer Elcah Hasha, who recounted her "Girlfriends' Getaway" experience in Taiwan. Highlights included shopping in Ximending, visits to Muslim-friendly cafés, and hot spring relaxation. She hosted a mini Q&A session on stage, answering questions about finding halal food, using Taiwan's prayer room facilities, and traveling solo as a hijabi. Many young female attendees responded positively, lining up for selfies and social shares.Day 2: Star Power with Nabila RazaliBesides performing, Nabila spoke on stage about her personal Muslim travel checklist, and how Taiwan checked all the boxes. Her warmth and sincerity drove high engagement. Audiences sang along to her songs and actively participated in giveaways. Her presence also boosted social media exposure-reaching thousands through live streams and reposts.Day 3: Outdoor Thrills with BajilahClosing the campaign was Bajilah, known for her adventurous content. She brought a lively session, showcasing clips of her Taiwan trip, which included buggy rides by the coast, Sun Moon Lake paddling, and interactions with Taiwan's Indigenous tribes. Her presentation involved live games, where winners were quizzed on Taiwan's Muslim-friendly travel facts. Her energetic vibe turned the session into an infotainment spectacle-appealing to youths and families.The Taiwan Tourism Administration presented concrete efforts to cater to the Muslim market. Currently, over 200 halal-certified eateries, prayer rooms, and Muslim-focused travel packages are available.“We expect at least a 10% increase in Muslim tourist arrivals from Malaysia,” said Abe Chou, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration KL Office.“We encourage exploration beyond the cities-such as Alishan, which offers peace and beauty aligned with Muslim values.”Exclusive halal travel promotions, flight deals, and on-the-spot itinerary planning were arranged through Taiwanese and Malaysian partners. These efforts encouraged real-time bookings during the fair. The Salam Taiwan campaign stood out not only for its stars-but for its message: Taiwan is warm, welcoming, and prepared for Muslim travelers.

Seng Tat Leong

V Influenzz Sdn Bhd

+60 12-212 5178

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Salam Taiwan 2024-2025”Jom Taiwan“ featuring Nabila Razali Full version

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.