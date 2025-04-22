403
Richmind Brings Craig David to Dubai to Celebrate Launch of its Inaugural Project Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects
(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, April 2025 - Richmind, a premium developer with a penchant for crafting ultra-niche real estate experiences, and the flagship business vertical of Richmind Holding, is set to host an exclusive, invite-only concert featuring Craig David, the global music icon in Dubai.
The special event will showcase Richmind’s highly anticipated inaugural project, masterfully designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects at Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.
The evening is expected to become more than a concert — it will be a curated celebration of Richmind’s passion for timeless architecture, global artistry, and cultural expression. The organization has a deep appreciation for art in every form and strongly propagates the value of patronage
Seamlessly blending innovation, design, and lifestyle, Richmind continues to position itself as a creative force at the crossroads of multiple disciplines.
“Our upcoming project isn’t just a structure – it’s a living, breathing statement of art and intent,” said Mohammad Rafiee, CEO of Richmind. “Bringing Craig David to Dubai for this occasion reflects our appreciation for global music and our ongoing support for local culture and the arts. We believe architecture should inspire and engage with its surroundings and its people — and this event embodies that belief.”
In the pursuit to support the local music community, Richmind is giving the opportunity to up-and-coming artists across the UAE, including singers, DJs, rappers, and musicians to participate in a competition for a chance to get selected as the opening act for Craig David's Dubai performance. Enthusiasts have to submit a 60-second demo and share your story for a chance to not only win a performance slot on stage, warming up for Craig David at the launch event but also one-on-one mentoring experience with Craig David, professional studio time to develop their music and a whopping AED 30,000 cash prize to support their creative journey.
Craig David will perform to an exclusive audience at Richmind's official project launch on 25th April at the CocoCola Arena from 5pm.
Set against the stunning backdrop of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, Richmind’s debut development is poised to become an architectural landmark. In collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects — globally revered for their fluid, futuristic, and expressive designs — the project promises to elevate ultra-luxury living in the UAE.
