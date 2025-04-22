Dancing With Gravity: Elena Von Kohn's New Series Debuts In Scottsdale With Live Painting & VIP Reception

One of the Most Watched Female Contemporary Artists in America Unveils New Works

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scottsdale, Arizona's flourishing art scene will reach new heights with the highly anticipated exhibition of Elena Von Kohn , whose new body of work, "Dancing with Gravity," will debut at Bella Fine Art Gallery on Sunday, April 27th . The experience includes a live painting session from 3 PM to 5 PM , followed by an elegant evening reception from 7 PM to 9 PM .

Elena Von Kohn, a U.S.-based artist born in Germany and educated in Russia, is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about names in the contemporary art world. Known for her signature style of enigmatic surrealism , she has become a rising force in modern visual storytelling-her works praised as "emotionally charged, technically masterful, and investment-worthy."

Her paintings, which range in value from $40,000 to $180,000 , are now being pursued by collectors across the U.S. and Europe. "If you have the wall space, you need this art," says a senior curator affiliated with a major private collection in California. "You're not just buying beauty-you're buying cultural relevance and future legacy."

This new series, Dancing with Gravity, explores the tension between surrender and strength. It is movement turned into metaphor-rooted in surreal forms and emotional velocity. This is a unique opportunity to witness the artist at work live , and to engage with the pieces before they enter private collections or international exhibits.

"If you've ever wanted to get in early on the next major artist, this is it. Look no further. Elena Von Kohn is the name insiders are already watching." - Kristen L., Senior Partner, Elevate Arts Marketing Agency

The opening reception is open to the public with complimentary VIP -- RSVP, though space is limited. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist, view and acquire works, and take part in one of the most exclusive art events in Scottsdale this spring.

EVENT DETAILS What: "Dancing with Gravity" – A Solo Exhibition by Elena Von Kohn When: Sunday, April 27, 2025



3:00 PM – 5:00 PM | Live Painting Demonstration 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Evening Reception with the Artist Where: Bella Fine Art Gallery – Scottsdale, Arizona Tickets: Complimentary VIP RSVP –

Media Contact: Bella Fine Art Gallery (602) 750-8020

Reggie at Bella Fine Art Gallery

7137 E Main St Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(602) 750-8020

**About Elena Von Kohn**

Elena Von Kohn is an internationally exhibited contemporary artist, celebrated for her vivid, emotionally intelligent surrealist works. Her collectors include private investors, celebrities, and curators seeking next-generation voices in art. A U.S. citizen born in Germany and trained in classical and modern art disciplines; she has quickly gained recognition as one of the most promising female artists of her generation.

