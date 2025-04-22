Over 8 In 10 Indian Users Seek Compact Smartphones With Flagship Performance: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) More than eight in 10 (88 per cent) consumers in India are likely to purchase a compact smartphone if it delivers flagship-level performance, with more than half of the respondents not willing to compromise on processor performance and battery life when purchasing a compact smartphone, a report showed on Tuesday.

Counterpoint Research's latest report in India highlights a strong preference for compact smartphones (74 per cent), yet 68 per cent of the respondents believe the market currently offers limited choices in this form factor.

Consumers expect feature parity in compact devices. The primary challenges users encounter with large-screen smartphones include difficulty in operating the device with one hand and maintaining a secure grip, and an increased risk of accidental drops, according to the report.

As a result, one-handed usability is considered a very important factor by respondents, with ease of holding and one-handed use (55 per cent) being the main reasons for their preference for compact smartphones over larger ones.

This is followed by greater comfort during extended use (49 per cent). A whopping 71 per cent of the respondents also want a good in-hand feel, while 69 per cent pay attention to the look and feel of the smartphone when making the purchase decision.

“Consumers want compact devices without compromising on core features like processor performance and battery life. Many of the consumers who are approaching their upgrade cycles are now leaning towards compact smartphones. This shift is driven by the desire for more comfortable, long-term use,” said Counterpoint Research Director, Tarun Pathak.

However, the availability of compact yet powerful options in the market still remains limited, he added.

Consumers prefer Apple, Samsung and OnePlus for their next compact smartphone purchase, without compromising on features.

Given that 73 per cent of the respondents emphasise the importance of comfortable one-handed use, a 6-to-6.5-inch display is seen as the ideal size for a compact smartphone by 60 per cent of them, said the Counterpoint report in collaboration by OnePlus.

With the rise of casual mobile gaming, 86 per cent of the respondents show a preference for compact smartphones to enhance their gaming experience.

“Consumers are increasingly seeking compact smartphones that provide a seamless and comfortable one-handed experience for use cases like taking selfies, typing messages and gaming,” said senior research analyst Arushi Chawla.

