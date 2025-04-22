Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cambodia, Malaysia Vowed To Strengthen Military Cooperation, Partnership


2025-04-22 01:39:21
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Apr 22 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia and Malaysia, yesterday, vowed to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and partnership for mutual benefit, said a press release from the Royal Cambodian Army (RCA).

The commitment was made during a meeting held here between the RCA's commander, Gen. Mao Sophan, and Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, chief of the Malaysian Army.

Both commanders highly valued the close and longstanding friendship between Cambodia and Malaysia, and expressed strong satisfaction with the continued cooperation and mutual support between the two armies.

“The two commanders emphasised the importance of strengthening military-to-military cooperation, as part of the broader bilateral relationship,” the press release said.– NNN-AKP

