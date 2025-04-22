Cambodia, Malaysia Vowed To Strengthen Military Cooperation, Partnership
The commitment was made during a meeting held here between the RCA's commander, Gen. Mao Sophan, and Gen. Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, chief of the Malaysian Army.
Both commanders highly valued the close and longstanding friendship between Cambodia and Malaysia, and expressed strong satisfaction with the continued cooperation and mutual support between the two armies.
“The two commanders emphasised the importance of strengthening military-to-military cooperation, as part of the broader bilateral relationship,” the press release said.– NNN-AKP
