Russia Widely Using AI In Information Warfare CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) in its information warfare against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, 191 Russian information operations involving AI-generated content have been recorded on social media platforms.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the CCD, these AI-driven operations have reached at least 84.5 million views.

Examples include: deepfake – realistic but fake video recordings created by swapping a person's face or voice; partial deepfake – a real video with an AI-generated voice or digitally inserted scenes that weren't in the original footage; fake captioned videos – AI-generated videos published under the guise of reputable media outlets or organizations; AI-generated images of soldiers or their families – fake heroic or tragic visuals meant to manipulate viewers' emotions, boost engagement, or collect personal data; emotion-enhancing AI content – especially used on social media platform X to promote favorable narratives about Russia.

The CCD has previously warned that Russian propaganda has found ways to infiltrate popular AI chatbots and manipulate them into echoing disinformation narratives cleaned and repackaged by Russian media sources.

“The information front of the war is constantly evolving – the enemy is looking for new, more effective ways to influence public opinion. That's why the role of artificial intelligence in Russia's information operations is steadily increasing,” the CCD stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of AI-generated fakes circulating on social media has risen significantly in recent times, with images being the most common format.