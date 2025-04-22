Ukrainian Troops Strike Two Launch Units Of Russia's Buk-M2 System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces successfully struck a loading-launch vehicle and a launch vehicle of the Russian Buk-M2 multifunctional surface-to-air missile system.

According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced the strike on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

"The Chornyi Lis Brigade scouts identified the loading-launch and launch vehicles of the enemy's medium-range multifunctional SAM system Buk-M2. Once the targets were confirmed, they passed the coordinates to supporting units, who skillfully delivered precise strikes and gifted us this fireworks show," reads the post accompanying the video.

