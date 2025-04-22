Ukrainian Troops Strike Two Launch Units Of Russia's Buk-M2 System
According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced the strike on Facebook and published a corresponding video.
"The Chornyi Lis Brigade scouts identified the loading-launch and launch vehicles of the enemy's medium-range multifunctional SAM system Buk-M2. Once the targets were confirmed, they passed the coordinates to supporting units, who skillfully delivered precise strikes and gifted us this fireworks show," reads the post accompanying the video.Read also: SSU fighters destroy over 600 Russian positions, 15 ammunition depots in two weeks
As reported by Ukrinform, the Asmodei drone crew from the EWOKS battalion recently destroyed a Russian armored train in the Pokrovsk sector using UAVs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment