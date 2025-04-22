Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Troops Strike Two Launch Units Of Russia's Buk-M2 System

2025-04-22 01:38:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces successfully struck a loading-launch vehicle and a launch vehicle of the Russian Buk-M2 multifunctional surface-to-air missile system.

According to Ukrinform, the brigade announced the strike on Facebook and published a corresponding video.

"The Chornyi Lis Brigade scouts identified the loading-launch and launch vehicles of the enemy's medium-range multifunctional SAM system Buk-M2. Once the targets were confirmed, they passed the coordinates to supporting units, who skillfully delivered precise strikes and gifted us this fireworks show," reads the post accompanying the video.

Read also: SSU fighters destroy over 600 Russian positions, 15 ammunition depots in two weeks

As reported by Ukrinform, the Asmodei drone crew from the EWOKS battalion recently destroyed a Russian armored train in the Pokrovsk sector using UAVs.

