Russians Launch Over 550 Strikes At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Ukrinform.
According to him, Russian troops carried out 11 airstrikes at Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, and Novodarivka; 303 drones of various types attacked Malokaterynivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka; 29 MLRS strikes targeted Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Charivne, and Novodarivka, while 209 artillery strikes hit Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
There were five reports of damage to houses, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.Read also: Three people injured, civilian infrastructure damaged as Russians attack Odesa
Earlier reports stated that 121 combat engagements took place at the front line between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA
