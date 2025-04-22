Russians Launch Over 550 Strikes At Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian invading forces launched 552 attacks at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 11 airstrikes at Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, and Novodarivka; 303 drones of various types attacked Malokaterynivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka; 29 MLRS strikes targeted Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Charivne, and Novodarivka, while 209 artillery strikes hit Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

There were five reports of damage to houses, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Earlier reports stated that 121 combat engagements took place at the front line between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA