Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,130 Over Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.
The General Staff noted that, due to the continuous update of intelligence data, adjustments have been made to some cumulative figures, including those for personnel, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems). Daily losses are reported in the usual format.
Updated Russian losses include: 10,683 (+4) tanks, 22,296 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 26,689 (+26) artillery systems, 1,367 (no change) MLRS, 1,140 (+1) air defense systems, 370 (no change) aircraft, 335 (no change) helicopters, 33,388 (+118) tactical UAVs, 3,148 (no change) cruise missiles, 28 (no change) warships / boats, one (no change) submarine, 45,458 (+134) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,859 (no change) units of special equipment.
The figures are being continuously updated.Read also: Ukrainian troops strike two launch units of Russia's Buk-M2 system
As previously reported, as of 22:00 on April 21, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 121 combat clashes with Russian troops along the front line.
