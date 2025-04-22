403
AAFT And Marwah Studios Partner With Northern Polo Championship Under The Leadership Of Brijesh Mathur
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – In an exciting development in the world of sports and education, AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television) and Marwah Studios have officially joined hands with the prestigious Northern Polo Championship, under the leadership of its founder, Brijesh Mathur.
The collaboration follows the resounding success of two major sporting events organized by AAFT-Athleema, recognized as one of the biggest sports events among higher educational institutions in India, and the AAFT Star Sports League, a spirited competition among the various colleges of AAFT.
Speaking at the announcement, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, shared,“After the success of Athleema and the AAFT Star Sports League, we are pleased to collaborate with the Northern Polo Championship, which takes place at the iconic Polo Club in Chanakyapuri.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasized the significance of such initiatives, stating,“Sports is the best way to bring students together and promote a spirit of teamwork and leadership.”
This collaboration marks another milestone in AAFT's ongoing mission to integrate sports with education and provide holistic development opportunities for its students. Needless to sat that Dr Sandeep Marwah is a World Record Holder in Sports also.
