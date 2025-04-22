403
Israel Bans Palestinian Minister from Visiting West Bank
(MENAFN) Israel has prohibited Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Ashraf al-Awar, from entering the occupied West Bank for a period of six months.
Based on a statement from the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs, the Israeli authorities instructed Awar not to enter the area during this time frame.
The ministry emphasized that “the Israeli order prevents the minister from following up on Jerusalem issues with Palestinian institutions in Ramallah and other provinces.” This move restricts Awar’s ability to engage with local organizations and address important issues concerning Jerusalem.
An official from the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs informed the media that the minister was summoned by Israeli police on Monday morning and was presented with the order.
The document, which was reviewed by a news agency, asserts that Awar’s activities are connected to the Palestinian Authority’s actions, which allegedly undermine Israel’s sovereignty over East Jerusalem and pose a threat to national security.
The Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs operates out of al-Ramm, a town located north of East Jerusalem. Israel has previously imposed similar restrictions on several Palestinian ministers, including Jerusalem Governor Adnan Gheith.
Tensions continue to escalate across the occupied West Bank, as Palestinian data reveals that at least 954 Palestinians have lost their lives and over 7,000 others have been injured since the beginning of the Gaza war in October 2023.
