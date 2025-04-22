403
New Book By Ilya Voskresensky Brings Undead Humor and Haunting Heat to the Page - VEXXED
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Magic, Mayhem, and a Cursed Kiss Await in Dark Romantic Fantasy Debut
Step into a world where necromancy meets romance and nothing goes according to plan. VEXXED, the sharp and stirring debut by Ilya Voskresensky, is now available on Amazon. This dark romantic fantasy is a quick but unforgettable read—perfect for those who like their love stories cursed and their magic biting.
In VEXXED, readers meet Vexx: a necromancer with a burdened past, a snarky undead raven, and a contract that turns out to be anything but simple. What begins as a routine graveyard gig soon unravels into chaos, temptation, and the kind of magical entanglements Vexx hoped to leave behind.
But when you dance with danger, you get burned. And sometimes, you like it.
“Regrets are optional. Danger is mandatory.”
Short enough to devour in one sitting. Sharp enough to leave a scar.
With whip-smart dialogue, slow-burning tension, and rich dark worldbuilding, VEXXED delivers an emotionally charged punch for fans of romantic fantasy who enjoy a little bite with their love story.
About the Author:
Ilya Voskresensky writes about haunted choices, broken spells, and kissing the wrong person on purpose. VEXXED is his debut work—a fast-paced, emotionally resonant tale laced with magic, mischief, and a touch of the beautifully tragic. He believes necromancers make the best love interests, and that humor is the only true survival spell.
