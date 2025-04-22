403
Bermuda Expands Secure Messaging Services with Launch of RMail Phase 2
(MENAFN- RPost) The Bermuda Post Office (BPO), in collaboration with RPost, has officially launched Phase 2 of its secure messaging initiative. Originally introduced in 2010, this service enables users to send registered e-mail with legal proof of delivery, opening, and content. Now enhanced, the upgraded RMail platform includes advanced capabilities such as encrypted communication, e-signatures, and tracking features—offering businesses and government agencies a powerful tool for managing confidential and time-sensitive digital correspondence.
National Security Minister Michael Dunkley emphasized the importance of this advancement during a press conference, highlighting RMail’s 50-plus global patents and its potential to reduce operational costs and security risks. With a visiting RPost executive leading workshops across Bermuda, the rollout aims to ensure widespread adoption and understanding of this secure technology, reinforcing Bermuda’s position as a forward-thinking hub for international e-business.
