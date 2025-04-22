Twist Wrap Film Market Set To Reach USD 2.4 Billion By 2035 Amid Growing Demand For Packaged Delights FMI

Twist Wrap Film Market

The USA twist-wrap film market is set to reach 25.5%, driven by packaged food demand, especially confectionery, and strong protective packaging needs.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global twist wrap film market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2025 to USD 2.4 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.Twist wrap film is a specialty packaging material that is commonly used to wrap confectionery items such as candies, chocolates, and other sweet delicacies. The film serves as an excellent seal, guaranteeing the product's freshness and appeal while also increasing its visual appeal to consumers. Its adaptability, packing efficiency, and capacity to protect food product quality are some of the key elements driving demand in the confectionery packaging business.The twist wrap film market continues to develop due to rising demand for packaged confectioneries, which is being driven by changing customer preferences and lifestyles. Furthermore, the material's lightweight, resilient, and cost-effective features make it an appealing choice for makers in a variety of industries other than confectionery.Unlock Growth Potential and Explore Market Opportunities With Our Comprehensive Industry Overview. Request Your Sample Now#5245502d47422d37343439Rising Demand for Sustainable and Convenient Packaging Growth in the Twist Wrap Film MarketAs the global packaging industry continues to evolve, the twist wrap film market is witnessing significant growth opportunities driven by changing consumer preferences and innovation across sectors. Twist wrap films, used primarily for wrapping confectionery, chocolates, and other products, are becoming increasingly popular due to their versatile functionality, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly options.Key growth drivers include advancements in biodegradable and recyclable twist wrap films that cater to the rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The increased focus on reducing plastic waste is prompting manufacturers to introduce environmentally friendly alternatives without compromising on product safety and aesthetic appeal.Moreover, the growing preference for convenience and ready-to-eat products has enhanced the demand for twist wrap films in the food industry. With their ability to offer product visibility while providing protection from external contaminants, twist wrap films are emerging as a go-to solution for food packaging.Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Twist Wrap Film Market1.Rising Preference for Sustainable Packaging: Consumers and businesses are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly packaging solutions. Twist wrap films made from biodegradable and recyclable materials are gaining popularity, contributing to the market's growth.2.Expanding Confectionery and Food & Beverage Industry: The growing demand for wrapped candies, chocolates, and snacks has directly fueled the demand for twist wrap films. As these industries continue to expand, the need for reliable packaging materials like twist wraps increases.3.Customization and Branding Opportunities: Twist wrap films allow for high-quality printing, making them an excellent choice for companies looking to showcase their branding and attract consumers. The ability to customize packaging designs is a significant driver in the market.4.Cost-Effective Packaging Solution: Twist wrap films are a cost-effective packaging option, offering an affordable way to package a variety of products without compromising on quality or aesthetic appeal. This affordability drives adoption, particularly in emerging markets.Step into the future of packaging-discover transformative trends and untapped opportunities in our Plastic Packaging Industry Analysis .Key Takeaways From the Twist Wrap Film Market Report Analysis.The confectionery packaging segment is projected to hold a 29% market share in 2025..Twist wrap films are segmented by thickness into Below 20 microns, 20-25 microns, and Above 25 microns. The 20-25 Micron segment is expected to account for 35% of the market share in 2025..Plastic is the leading material in twist wrap film, favored for its cost-effectiveness, versatility, and superior performance characteristics, with a 45% market share in 2025..Printed films are more popular than non-printed films, accounting for 53% market share in 2025 due to enhanced shelf appeal and branding potential..USA is expected to capture a 25.5% market share during the forecast period..India is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR until 2035 in the twist wrap film market..China is expected to expand with a 6.4% CAGR from 2025 to 2035..UK is forecasted to experience a modest growth rate of 2.0% CAGR from 2025 to 2035..The twist wrap film market in Germany is anticipated to grow at a 4.3% CAGR through 2035.Competitive Landscape: Twist Wrap Film MarketThe twist wrap film industry is consolidating, with prominent players such as Ester Industries and LyondellBasell leading the charge to drive efficiency, innovation, and global expansion. These market leaders are focused on sustainability and product differentiation to satisfy the changing demands of industries, particularly those in the confectionery and food sectors.Ester Industries has positioned itself as a leader in packaging innovation. The company is producing biodegradable twist wrap films in response to increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. Their strategic commitment to R&D strives to offer sustainable packaging solutions that are compatible with environmentally conscious customer demands, particularly in the confectionery business.Similarly, LyondellBasell, which is known for its strong research capabilities, is expanding its offers in flexible packaging solutions. The company's extensive distribution network helps it grow its reach and ensure that its products meet the changing needs of the food industry. LyondellBasell continues to address the needs of businesses seeking high-quality, sustainable materials by focusing on innovative packaging solutions.Key Market Players.Amcor plc.LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V..A&M Packaging.Polysack Flexible Packaging.Flexipol.Korozo Flexible.Maxpack Co..Design Group UK.Packaging Sleeves PrintingUncover Detailed Findings-Access the Full Report Today!Twist Wrap Film Market SegmentationBy Application:In terms of application, the market is segmented into confectionery packaging, gift wrapping, personal care, and others.By Thickness:In terms of thickness, the market is segmented into Below 20 microns, 20-25 microns, and above 25 microns.By Material:In terms of material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper, and metal.By Printability:In terms of printability, the market is segmented into printed and non-printed.By Region:In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle-East and Africa.Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:The market for compostable foodservice packaging is estimated to generate a market size of USD 19,765.5 million in 2025 and would increase to USD 30,695.5 million by 2035. -The market for steel drums and intermediate bulk containersis set to hit USD 15,283.8 Million in 2025 and rise to USD 22,623.8 Million by 2035. It is expected to gain a CAGR of 4.0% over this period. -In 2025, the rigid industrial packaging market was valued at approximately USD 35,610.30 Million. By 2035, it is projected to reach USD 54,774.78 Million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. -The polypropylene packaging films market is expected to start at USD 34,920.4 million in 2025 and rise to USD 57,974.4 million by 2035 while maintaining a 5.2% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2035. -The market for rotational molding machine is estimated to generate a market size of USD 987.9 million in 2025 and would increase to USD 1,420.8 million by 2035. -About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

