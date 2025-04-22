Gadget Repair Expo 5.0 Set To Unite The Nation's Top Repair Experts In Miami Beach

150 Exhibitors! Training Classes! Demonstrations!

North America's Premier Repair Industry Convention Returns - Open to All Looking to Join the $25 Billion+ Gadget Repair Economy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Gadget Repair Expo 5.0 is back and bigger than ever, taking place May 7–8, 2025 at the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center. As the only dedicated trade show of its kind in North America, this high-energy event will bring together over 1,000+ repair shop owners, technicians, vendors, educators, and entrepreneurs from across the USA and beyond.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or just curious about entering the booming $25 billion/year gadget repair industry, the GRE 5.0 is open to anyone passionate about repair - from phones and tablets to game consoles, computers, and beyond.

What to Expect:

.100+ Industry Exhibitors

.Live Repair Demonstrations & Workshops

.Expert Speakers on marketing, operations, and emerging tech

.National competitions like the Fastest LCD Swap and Micro Soldering Championship

.New business opportunities, product launches, and training zones

.Entertainment including Laser Light Shows, Stormtroopers, LED Robots, and more

“Whether you're already running a shop or exploring a new side hustle, GRE is your gateway into one of the most dynamic and in-demand industries in America,” says Jeremy Kwaterski, Executive Director of the Gadget Repair Expo.

About Jeremy Kwaterski:

Jeremy Kwaterski is the founder and former CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair, one of the largest and most recognized repair franchises in the world. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the Gadget Repair Expo and leads Repairs First Association, a national network of repair professionals. With decades of experience in retail repair, franchising, and event production, Jeremy is committed to empowering the next generation of repair entrepreneurs.

Tickets, sponsorships, and exhibitor info available now at

Media Contact:

Jeremy Kwaterski

Executive Director

...

706-238-2277

Let me know if you'd like a downloadable version (PDF or Word), or versions for social media snippets and local news.

Jeremy Kwaterski

Gadget Repair Expo

+1 423-388-6600

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.