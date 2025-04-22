Leaders Of America’S Colleges, Universities, And Scholarly Societies Call For Constructive Engagement In Response To Ongoing Government Intrusion Into Higher Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) today released a statement from college and university presidents and leaders of scholarly societies in response to ongoing actions by the Trump administration affecting higher education. Titled“A Call for Constructive Engagement ,” the statement marks the first time current presidents have spoken out collectively in large numbers about these issues.“We speak with one voice against the unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education,” they said. The statement emerged from convenings of leaders organized by AAC&U and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences to take stock of the current situation and deliberate on possibilities for a unified defense of learning and higher education.

The statement makes clear what's at stake-for higher education and for America's shared prosperity-in any unraveling of the longstanding, productive partnership between government and institutions of higher learning. While the presidents and leaders of scholarly societies“are open to constructive reform and do not oppose legitimate government oversight,” they also make clear that they will stand against attempts to restrict or undermine the freedoms fundamental to higher education. The statement calls for“constructive engagement that improves our institutions and serves our republic.”

“One of the greatest strengths of American higher education is the diversity of institutional types, anchored in a common commitment to serving the public good,” said AAC&U President Lynn Pasquerella.“The widespread support this statement has garnered demonstrates that despite differences in our respective missions, there is a willingness to speak collectively and act in solidarity to defend the core principles of academic freedom, shared governance, and institutional autonomy foundational to America's distinctive tradition of liberal education and to our nation's historic mission of educating for democracy.”

Today's statement remains open to additional signatures. At the time of release, more than 150 current leaders of America's colleges, universities, and scholarly societies had signed the statement. The full statement and an up-to-date list of signatories are available online at .

