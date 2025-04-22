Plastic Drums Market Set To Reach USD 6.6 Billion By 2035, Driven By Chemical, Food, And Pharmaceutical Industries FMI

Plastic Drums Market

Canada's plastic drum market is set to grow at a 3.8% CAGR, driven by rising demand from manufacturing, agriculture, and expanding industrial sectors.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global plastic drums market is set for robust growth, with a projected value of USD 6.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 to 2035. The market, currently valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow incrementally by USD 2.0 billion over the forecast period, achieving 1.4x growth by 2035.The plastic drums industry is witnessing robust growth due to their widespread application in various industries such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. These drums are preferred for their durability, lightweight nature, corrosion resistance, and ability to safely store and transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The increasing demand for efficient packaging solutions, particularly in developing economies, is a significant driver for the growth of this market.Discover Growth Opportunities in the Market – Get Your Sample Report Now#5245502d47422d37323137A major factor propelling demand is the expansion of the global chemical industry. Plastic drums are vital for the safe storage and transportation of chemicals due to their chemical resistance and leak-proof qualities. Similarly, the rise in processed food consumption and pharmaceutical products has also bolstered the need for hygienic and reliable packaging solutions, further driving the market.Sustainability is shaping future trends in the plastic drums industry. With environmental regulations tightening globally, manufacturers are focusing on producing recyclable and reusable drums. The incorporation of recycled plastic and the development of biodegradable packaging are gaining momentum. Furthermore, advancements in drum designs, such as stackable and space-efficient models, are improving logistics and storage capabilities.Key Takeaways from the Plastic Drums Market.The global plastic drums market recorded a CAGR of 2.2% between 2020 and 2024..Market value reached USD 4.6 billion in 2024..Canada is expected to lead in North America, with a CAGR of 3.8% through 2035..India is projected to see a CAGR of 5.9% in South Asia and the Pacific by 2035..Polyethylene (PE) is estimated to hold a 71.5% market share by 2035..The 35–55-gallon capacity segment is expected to dominate with a 55.2% market share by 2035.Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry Leads with Over 35% Market ShareThe chemicals and petrochemicals sector dominates the plastic drums market, driven by the need for bulk storage and safe transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous materials. Plastic drums are favored for their chemical resistance, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making them essential for handling solvents, oils, and gases.Closed-head plastic drums are particularly in demand due to their leakage resistance and secure sealing, which are critical for liquid storage and hazardous material transport.Unlock Strategic Advantages - Dive into transformative insights and emerging trends with our Packaging Formats Industry Analysis .Waste Management Demand on the RiseThe growing need for efficient waste collection and management is fueling the demand for plastic drums. These drums are ideal for the safe storage and transport of hazardous waste, oils, and chemicals due to their strength, leak-proof design, and chemical resistance.According to UNEP, global municipal solid waste generation is projected to reach 3.8 billion tonnes by 2050, creating an urgent need for effective containment solutions. Plastic drums play a vital role in addressing this global waste challenge.Expanding Applications in Food and Beverage IndustryThe food and beverage industry is driving the uptake of FDA-approved food-grade plastic drums for storing and transporting edible oils, syrups, flavoring agents, and beverages. The hygienic and contamination-resistant properties of plastic drums make them ideal for perishable goods. Additionally, the rising demand for bulk storage and export solutions in the food sector further propels market growth.Future Growth Opportunities:.Rising Demand in Waste Management: Increasing global waste generation and need for efficient disposal solutions will drive demand for plastic drums in waste collection and recycling..Food and Beverage Industry Expansion: The growing need for food-safe storage and bulk transport of liquids, oils, and syrups will boost plastic drum adoption in the food sector..Chemical Industry Growth: Continued expansion in the chemicals and petrochemicals industries will increase the need for durable, leak-proof plastic drums for storing hazardous materials.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the plastic drums business are creating and bringing new goods into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.Explore In-Depth Analysis-Click Here to Access the Report!Key Players in Plastic Drums Market.Mauser Packaging Solutions.Greif, Inc..Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA..C.L. Smith.Time Technoplast Ltd..Cospak.CurTec.Eagle Manufacturing.The Cary CompanyPlastic Drums Market SegmentationBy Material:In terms of material, the plastic drums market is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and composite materials. By Material:In terms of material, the plastic drums market is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and composite materials. Polyethylene material further include high density polyethylene (HDPE) and low density polyethylene (LDPE).By Capacity:Different plastic drums capacities include less than 35 gallons, 35 – 50 gallons and above 50 gallons.By Head Type:Tow head types in the plastic drums market are open head and closed head.By End Use:End user in the plastic drums market include chemicals and petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, paints, coatings and inks, agriculture, water and waste management, automotive, personal care & cosmetics, industrial and specialty applications.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. -The global BOPET packaging films market has the potential to expand at a 5.5% CAGR from USD 7.14 billion in 2023 to USD 12.31 billion by 2033. -The market for heavy duty corrugated packaging is estimated to generate a market size of USD 23,134.2 million in 2025 and would increase to 37,683.2 million by 2035. -The UV stabilized films market size is estimated to be USD 37.98 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow with a 5.1% CAGR rate in the years 2025 to 2035 and reach USD 62.45 billion. -The market size of molded wood pallets is estimated to be worth USD 2,944.2 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,968.5 million by 2035. -The global sales of paint cans are estimated to be worth USD 5,561.5 million in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 8,311.9 million by 2035. -About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets.

