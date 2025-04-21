Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) High Grade Assay Results Up To 26% Tio2 Tiros North Block

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (FRA:8TX) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) is pleased to announce the assay results from 21 auger drill hole for 206 m of drilling, undertaken at the North block of the Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements ("REE") Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil ("Tiros Project" or "Tiros" or "Project").

Highlights

- 1m at 22% TiO2 and 18,827ppm TREO from 8m in auger hole FT-32

- 1m at 25.6% TiO2 and 12,138ppm TREO from 19m in auger hole FT-28

High-grade results close to surface include:

- 7m at 23.4 TiO2% and 8,149ppm TREO from 5m depth in auger hole FT29

- 4m at 20.8 TiO2% and 14,229ppm TREO from 6m depth in auger hole FT32

- 4m at 18.9 TiO2% and 11,059ppm TREO from 5m depth in auger hole FT42

The recent update of the MRE for the Central Block MRE of 1.4 Billion tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resource contains 165 Mt of titanium dioxide (TiO2), and 5.5 Mt of Total Rare Earths Oxide (TREO) at a Magnet Rare Earths Oxide ("MREO") ratio of 27% and is one of the largest mineral deposits globally. An additional resource of 500 million tonne of Inferred Resource contains 60 million tonnes of TiO2 and 1.85 million tonnes of TREO.

The current assay results add to the massive resource potential of the Tiros Project area.

NORTH BLOCK ASSAY RESULTS

Results are related to the current auger drilling campaign, designed to evaluate the areas outside the Tiros Central block. The North block was initially chosen because earlier results from auger drilling showed a high-grade zone close to the surface. Assay results exclude additional 18 auger holes for 180m of drilling, from the same North block, with results pending at ALS laboratory, at Vespasiano, Minas Gerais.

All assay intervals (Table 1*) are determined using cut-off grades of 1,000ppm for TREO and 6% for TiO2 while the high-grade zone is defined using a cut-off grade of 6,000ppm for TREO and/or 16% for TiO2. These results from the Northern Permit of the Tiros North Block confirm high-grade mineralisation is continuous and is either exposed at surface or covered by a thin layer of overburden.

The Tiros North Block, Figure 1*, is a plateau, where the Capacete Formation is preserved. Auger holes were positioned along the rim of the plateau, in zones with little or no overburden.

The geological map of the Capacete formation, Figure 2*, demonstrates the relationship between mineralization and overburden. The current campaign targets zones not covered by overburden.

NEXT STEPS

Resouro will produce a Resource Statement and develop a mine plan to complete a Scoping Study in support of a Trial Mining License application. Work has begun on the Environmental Impact Study required as part of the licensing process. The objective of the Scoping Study is to generate bulk samples of raw, unprocessed material from the North Block, targeting very high-grade, near surface, friable material, for distribution to potential offtake partners. This will help test market interest in direct shipping and guide future development decisions.

In parallel, Resouro will continue evaluating the targets outside its Central block, where drilling is currently concentrated. Exploratory drilling has confirmed the presence of mineralization in both the Sao Gotardo and North blocks. The Campos Altos block will be mapped with the support of the auger rig, to assess its exploration potential.

Chris Eager Executive Chair (Santiago) ... +44 7388 0579809 Alistair Stephens Chief Executive Officer (Perth) ... +614 88 99 2544 Melissa Hamilton Media (Sydney) ... +61 417 750 274