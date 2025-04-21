Eighty Years Of Victory

MENAFN - Jordan Times) This year, on May 9, the country whose interests I have the honor to represent in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. In Russia, this day holds deep and profound meaning.

From generation to generation, Russians pass down the memory of the heroic deeds and immense sacrifices made by our ancestors to defend their freedom and to give the world hope for a brighter future.

Today, in some countries, attempts are being made to forget or erase this date. But such a thing is impossible, entire nations paid a tremendous price to defeat the fascist plague. Among them, the Russian people, who lost more than 27 million lives in that war. This is a great sacrifice, and at the same time a national tragedy that touched nearly every Russian family. We cannot allow the truth about these events to be forgotten or distorted. Otherwise, history may repeat itself, and we will once again find ourselves standing on the edge of an abyss.

Regrettably, dangerous ideas of primitive nationalism and the supposed superiority of one nation over another - in various forms and manifestations - are being revived today and are gaining strength. It is in the interest of the entire international community to prevent a scenario in which this“ideology of hatred” once again becomes a compass for certain countries and their political leaders.

At the same time, the Second World War left us with other, more hopeful lessons. This global armed conflict taught us that in moments of mortal danger, nations and peoples can rise above their differences and extend a hand to one another. It was in this spirit that we - the Allied coalition - were able to defeat fascism on battlefields across the globe.

From this cooperation, mutual respect, and solidarity, the modern system of international law was born. An organization emerged - the United Nations - whose mission is to uphold peace, security, and sovereignty for all independent states and peoples without exception.

The UN Charter is the result of the efforts of great powers aimed at preventing another bloody war. For us, it is of paramount importance that the fundamental principles of international law be strictly observed by all members of the international community. This is the key to the success of peace efforts everywhere, including in the Middle East.

Russia has always stood for peace and justice. We apply this approach to resolving all conflicts, whether on the global stage or in regional affairs. Sadly, here in the Middle East, bloodshed continues. It is evident that an end to wars and instability in the region can only be achieved through joint efforts by the entire international community, grounded in the UN Charter.

The memory of the horrors of the Second World War must serve as a constant reminder - and a call to action - so that humanity does not repeat the tragic mistakes of the past.

Gleb F. Desyatnikov is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation in Jordan