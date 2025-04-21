Political Modernisation No Turning Back

MENAFN - Jordan Times) Many politicians and analysts today attempt to draw a connection between the government's announcement regarding the case of youth affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood and the move toward dissolving the Islamic Action Front Party (IAF) and the Parliament. They interpret these developments as signs of a general retreat from the political modernization project and the partisan political experiment altogether. Such assumptions, however, are far from logical or grounded in reality. They do not align with the prudence, rationality, and wisdom that typically characterize Jordanian politics. More importantly, political modernization is a project repeatedly affirmed by His Majesty the King, carrying a forward-looking vision to develop the political system and steer the country steadily along a secure democratic path.

If there is a problem with a specific organization or political party, the solution is not to abandon the entire course, but rather to uphold one simple principle: the rule of law-applied to all without exception. This applies both to the case currently headed for the judiciary and to defining the relationship with the IAF in accordance with the Political Parties Law. It also extends to the Muslim Brotherhood organization, which no longer has legal standing or formal political representation. If it still exists on the ground, it is due to the tolerance of successive governments and Jordan's consistent preference for containment and leniency. However, it has become increasingly clear over the past few years that the official direction is shifting toward a decisive "surgical" correction of the situation. This involves applying the rule of law and enforcing the definitive judicial decisions issued in 2020, and demanding clear and unambiguous self-definition from any party, especially concerning its internal role and severance of any ambiguous external affiliations.

It is illogical for some to blame the entire political modernization process and the broader partisan experiment every time a controversy arises. The Jordanian state is strong and fully capable of addressing any issue within its legal and political frameworks. Equally important is the need for the media narrative-especially from official channels representing the state's voice-to remain disciplined and clear. We must avoid blending or confusing different files. There are well-established national constants that are evident to all, whether concerning national unity, Jordan's historic and principled stance on the Palestinian cause, or the foundational values that have distinguished Jordanian governance since the establishment of the state. These values remain rooted and enduring-they are the secret to Jordan's political stability and a hallmark of its success, especially when compared to the political turmoil experienced by many other Arab states.

Contrary to what some political circles suggest today, the current security issue underscores-not undermines-the need for developing responsible, national, programmatic political parties. It highlights the importance of strengthening society's capacities through political parties that are grounded in national constants and capable of building bridges between the state and the people. Such parties can reinforce rational and responsible discourse both in political institutions and in the streets. The solution is not to regress or abandon the field to unchecked rhetoric or groups with broad, negative perceptions of the state and its policies. Rather, this moment calls on political parties to continue building their capacities, institutions, and grassroots connections so that they may become competitive, realistic, and influential national movements in the future.

To return to the starting point: the development and modernization of the political system is a national necessity, not a fleeting choice or tactical maneuver. It is a strategic, deliberate path that represents the gateway to the future. It is essential for the youth generation who aspire to actively participate in shaping their future; it empowers society to express its interests and demands through political parties, and it enables the formation of governments based on platforms and national policies. This is the project of the state and of future generations-a project that we must all support, strengthen, and engage with.

Jordanian youth today, amid rising frustration and disappointment fueled by regional turmoil-particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories-need political parties and a media discourse that restore their confidence, guide them toward the right path, and open the doors of hope. They must be shielded from falling into apathy, nihilism, and distrust of everything. This is the primary responsibility of political parties and the country's political elite today.