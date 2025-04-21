Revolutionizing Home Energy: Hinen Set To Showcase Breakthrough Technologies At Ees Europe 2025

MUNICH, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, ees Europe, will be held in Munich from May 7th to 9th. As an expert in the residential storage field, Hinen will showcase its latest home energy storage solutions at booth C2.280.

Flagship Product | 15kW Three-Phase Hybrid All-in-one RESS

Hinen Set to Showcase Breakthrough Technologies at ees Europe 2025

Complete Three-Phase Balancing: Utilizes 100% independent unbalanced output for all three phases along with smart phase adaptive technology to overcome the common challenges in traditional three-phase systems. It supports various modes-including grid-connected anti-backflow, off-grid microgrid, and backup power-with independent power distribution across phases.

Worry-Free Power Outage Response: An integrated transfer switch enables the switch between the grid and backup load within 10ms. Additionally, the system employs dry contact intelligent control to manage the start and stop of a diesel generator, achieving seamless coordination among solar, storage, and diesel power sources.

Efficient Configuration: Equipped with 4 MPPT inputs and supports 120% over-sizing to enhance power generation efficiency, flexibility, and system stability.

Simplified Installation: The modular design shortens installation and commissioning time, and the RST phase automatic recognition technology helps reduce wiring errors by electricians.

High Versatility: The system supports a wide range of battery voltages (120–600V) and features a unidirectional 20kW charge/discharge capacity, ensuring stable operation in varying environmental conditions.

Maximum Safety Performance: Incorporates multiple safety protection mechanisms, including overcharge, over-discharge, and short-circuit protections. It meets the IP65 dust and water resistance standards, comes with a 10-year warranty, and is equipped with an intelligent thermal aerosol fire extinguisher to effectively mitigate potential risks under extreme conditions. High Scalability: Supports the paralleling of inverters and battery clusters, enabling customers to flexibly expand and upgrade the system according to varying power and battery requirements.

New Release | 2000W Balcony Energy Storage System



Top-Level Safety Features: Features an IP65 water resistance rating, uses high-quality LiFePO4 batteries, and includes an aerosol fire extinguisher. With a 10-year warranty, it ensures safety and stability throughout its service life.

Efficient Energy Management: The brand-new 2000W balcony energy storage system supports an expandable configuration from 1 to 7 batteries (up to 20.48kWh). Equipped with 4 independent MPPT channels, it can handle a maximum PV input of 2400W, contributing to efficient energy management.

Quick 2-Minute Installation: The plug-and-play DIY design allows the system to be configured in just 2 minutes, and it is compatible with AC-coupled solutions. High Economic Efficiency: The zero-waste mode optimizes power feedback to the grid through real-time load regulation, providing users with long-term, stable energy support.

"We look forward to engaging in in-depth discussions with industry partners and customers at ees Europe, exploring the future of energy storage technology," said Steve, Hinen's Sales Representative. "Hinen remains committed to driving innovation in home energy storage technology, providing reliable, efficient, and safe solutions to support global energy transformation."

Hinen warmly invites all partners and customers to visit Hinen at booth C2.280 to experience these innovative products firsthand and explore potential cooperation opportunities.

