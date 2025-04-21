IRWA Recognizes USDA Rural Development With 2025 Friend Of Idaho Rural Water Award

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, April 21, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is proud to recognize the team at USDA Rural Development as the recipient of the 2025 Friend of Rural Water award. This award was presented to USDA Rural Development representatives Noe Ramirez, Western Idaho Area Director, and Noel LaRoque, Idaho State Director, at IRWA's annual Spring Conference Awards Banquet, held at Boise's Riverside Hotel on April 3, 2025.







Image caption: USDA Rural Development Western Idaho Area Director Noe Ramirez, IRWA Board President Robert Dial, and USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Noel LaRoque.

The Friend of Rural Water Award recognizes someone who provides outstanding service and exceptional contributions to further the goals of rural water in Idaho. USDA Rural Development was selected for the honor for their service, dedication, and excellence in their work for communities and public health.

Since 2012, USDA Rural Development appropriated over $415 million in funding for drinking water and wastewater facilities in Idaho. Since 2020, the agency has obligated on average, 295% of the state's loan allocation and 328% of the state's grant allocation.

“Because of [USDA Rural Development]'s efforts, Idaho communities have been able to thrive and grow in ways that might never have been possible otherwise,” said Shelley Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of IRWA.“Behind every dollar obligated and every project funded is a story of dedication, meticulous planning, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. This team has shown us what it means to go above and beyond, to see challenges not as obstacles but as opportunities to deliver more for the people of Idaho.”

Idaho Rural Water Association (IRWA) is a non-profit association comprised of 370 water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho that primarily serve populations of 10,000 or less. IRWA's mission is to provide technical assistance, training, and a strong representative voice for the benefit of Idaho's drinking water and wastewater utility systems.

