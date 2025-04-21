Palestinian Striker Oday Dabbagh Breaks Hearts And Fires Aberdeen Into Scottish Cup Final

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Glasgow / PNN / Roddy Keenan

Palestinian striker Oday Dabbagh scored a dramatic late winner in extra-time to sink Heart of Midlothian (Hearts) and send Aberdeen into the 2025 Scottish Cup final.

Having ended 1-1 after ninety minutes, the game went into extra-time, but with both sides struggling to break the deadlock, it appeared the tie was destined to be settled by penalty kicks.

However, with two minutes remaining, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon failed to hold a shot by Aberdeen's Jack Milne, and Dabbagh was the first to react, pouncing to prod the ball into the net from close range.

His strike sent the thousands of Aberdeen fans inside Glasgow's Hampden Park stadium into delirium and his club into the Scottish Cup Final.

Speaking after the game, the Aberdeen striker described scoring the late winner as an 'incredible feeling'. Thanking the fans, Dabbagh also paid tribute to his team-mates and those at the club for their trust and support.

'Be the hero', Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin had told Dabbagh before the Palestinian entered the fray as an 81st minute substitute.

And that's exactly what the man from the Old City of Jerusalem did.

Aberdeen now face Glasgow Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final on May 24th.