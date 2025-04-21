Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt From Syria

Army Foils Infiltration Attempt From Syria


2025-04-21 11:10:38
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Northern Military Zone on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt by an individual to illegally cross into Jordan from Syrian territory, according to a senior military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

The source said Border Guards applied the rules of engagement, apprehended the suspect, and referred him to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

In a statement, the JAF reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability, stressing that all infiltration and smuggling attempts will be confronted with firm and decisive measures.

MENAFN21042025000028011005ID1109455589

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search