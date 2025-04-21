Army Foils Infiltration Attempt From Syria

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Northern Military Zone on Monday foiled an infiltration attempt by an individual to illegally cross into Jordan from Syrian territory, according to a senior military source at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF).

The source said Border Guards applied the rules of engagement, apprehended the suspect, and referred him to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

In a statement, the JAF reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability, stressing that all infiltration and smuggling attempts will be confronted with firm and decisive measures.