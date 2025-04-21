Jordan, Tunisia Explore Boosting Transport Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Transport Minister Wissam Tahtamouni and Tunisian Ambassador Mufida Zaribi on Monday discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in various transport sectors.

During the meeting, Tahtamouni stressed the“deep-rooted and historical” relations between Jordan and Tunisia, highlighting the Kingdom's keenness to enhance cooperation in various sectors, particularly transport, given its“pivotal” role in supporting economic development and facilitating the movement of people and flow of goods.

Zaribi expressed her appreciation for the“strong” relations between the two countries, commending the“advanced” level of economic cooperation and reiterating Tunisia's aspiration to expand areas of cooperation, mainly in the transport sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Talks during the meeting focused on exploring cooperation across various modes of transport, including land, sea, air and railway.

Discussions also reviewed the possibility of leveraging Tunisia's experience in rail transport, and exchanging technical expertise in meteorology.

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining coordination and consultation between relevant authorities in the two countries, reiterating the role of joint agreements and activating channels of cooperation, which would“positively” reflect on developing the transport sector in Jordan and Tunisia, and enhance pan-Arab efforts in this vital field.