Nike: ⬆️ Buy

– Nike reversed from the long-term support level 52.60

– Likely to rise to resistance level 60.00

Nike recently reversed from the strong support area between the long-term support level 52.60 (which has been reversing the price since 2012) and the lower monthly Bollinger Band.

This support area was strengthened by the support trendline of the long-term down channel from the start of 2023.

Given the strength of the support level 52.60 and the oversold monthly Stochastic, Nike can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 60.00.